Texas Rangers Greatest All-Time Closers

5. Joe Nathan

Joe Nathan only spent two seasons in a Texas Rangers uniform. As Nathan spent the 2012 and 2013 season in Texas and was an All-Star both years. Although Nathan spent 16 years in the MLB, his two years in Texas were arguably the best of his career.

During his career with the Rangers Nathan went 9-7 2.09 ERA in 133 games with 80 saves. Nathan is 6th all-time in Rangers history with 80 saves, but the more impressive part is his conversion rate.

Nathan converted 80 of 86 save opportunities during his time with the Rangers. Only blowing six games in 86 chances is remarkable. Although the impressive statistics do not end there.

In 129 innings pitched with the Rangers Nathan only allowed nine home runs. A masterful pitcher on the mound as Nathan had full command of all his pitches and knew how to attack batters. Allowing opponents to only hit .198 off him as Nathan was almost untouchable on the mound.

Nathan also pitched in the post-season with the Rangers in 2012. They did not win the World Series, but Nathan was part of the team as he pitched in one game.

His days in Texas may be over, but Joe Nathan continues his MLB career. Most recently pitching in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. Nathan is currently 8th all-time in saves with 377 during his 16 year career.

4. Neftali Feliz

Hard throwing Neftali Feliz was called untouchable during his time with the Texas Rangers. Feliz spent seven seasons with the Rangers. Started his career on the team in 2009 and left the Rangers during the 2015 season.

During his Rangers career Feliz went 13-10 2.69 ERA in 216 games with 93 saves. Feliz also won Rookie of the Year in 2010 along with an All-Star appearance. That season Feliz went 4-3 2.73 ERA with a league leading 59 games finished and 40 saves.

Feliz is fourth all-time on the Texas Rangers saves list. He is 93 of 107 in saves opportunities during his seven season in Texas. That is not all, he has also been to the post-season twice with the team. Feliz went to the World Series twice with Rangers, but did not win a ring.

A huge part of the Rangers post-season was Feliz. As he went 0-0 1.93 ERA in 18 playoff games with 7 saves. Feliz was a lock-down closer for the Rangers that helped get them into the World Series twice.

Feliz was a dominant closer during his time with Texas allowing hitters to just a .189 average. Since 2015 Feliz has dropped off some and struggled at the MLB level. He recently signed a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and will likely be their closer in 2017.

3. Francisco Cordero

Francisco Cordero was a lock-down closer for the Texas Rangers for seven years. Cordero went to one All-Star in 2004 with the Rangers. That season Cordero went 3-4 2.13 ERA in 67 games with 49 saves.

During his career with the Rangers Cordero went 21-20 3.45 ERA in 356 games and 117 saves. He is third all-time on the Rangers save list and was a strikeout machine. 393 career strikeouts with the Rangers which is impressive.

If you take our two previous closers Feliz and Nathan and add up their combined strikeouts with the Rangers. They have 393 strikeouts, Cordero has the same amount of strikeouts as they do combined.

Cordero is third all-time in games pitched with 356, meaning he was a trusted member of the Rangers bullpen. Playing 14 years in the MLB, but Cordero did not get to experience the post-season.

That does not take away from his impact on the Rangers and Major League Baseball. Cordero retired from the MLB after the 2012 season. He is 15th on the all-time saves leader-board with 329 career saves.

2. Jeff Russell

Jeff Russell spent ten years with the Texas Rangers and not just as the closer. Russell was an All-Star twice as a member of the Rangers. Once as a starting pitcher in 1988 and the other as a closer in 1989.

During the 1989 season Russell went 6-4 1.98 ERA in 71 games with a league leading 66 games finished and a league leading 38 saves. He also finished ninth in the CY Young balloting during the 1989 season.

Russell went 42-40 3.73 ERA in 445 games and 134 saves during his ten seasons with Texas. That is not all as Russell also made the post-season with the Rangers in 1996. Pitching in only two games, but he was part of the series.

Russell is second all-time in saves with 134 in Rangers history. He is the only player in history to have 400 plus strikeouts and 100 or more saves as a member of the Rangers. Russell played 14 years in the MLB, but his best seasons came as a member of the Rangers.

Finished his career after the 1996 season with the Rangers. Russell is 58th all-time in saves, but was a great closer in Texas.

1. John Wetteland

John Wetteland is the greatest closer in Texas Rangers history. Wetteland made two-All Star teams during his four seasons in Texas. He also finished sixth in the CY Young voting during the 1999 season with the Rangers.

Wetteland went 20-12 2.95 ERA in 248 games with 150 saves as a member of the Rangers. He converted 150 of 177 save opportunities when with Texas. Wetteland converted 30 or more saves each season as a member of the Rangers.

He made the post-season twice with the Rangers in 1998 and 1999. He did not win a World Series, but pitched in one game each series. His post-season accolades are not why he is on this list though.

Wetteland was not a big strikeout pitcher like many others on this list. While he did have his share of strikeouts that is not what made him clutch. Wetteland was able to keep the ball in the park and command all of his pitches exceptionally well.

Whenever Wetteland came out to the mound it felt like it was already a win for the Rangers. The ultimate clutch closer that the Rangers needed. Only spent four seasons in Texas, but he left his mark on the Rangers history books.

Wetteland pitched his last four seasons in the MLB with the Rangers. He retired from the MLB after the 2000 season. Wetteland is 14th on the all-time saves leader-board.

