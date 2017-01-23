Texas Rangers: Do They See a Future With Yu Darvish?

Entering his second season since Tommy John surgery, Yu Darvish prepares for a decisive season. With only brief talks of extending his contract, Darvish needs to show that he is back to his post-surgery form or potentially face the reality of free agency.

Last Wednesday, Yu Darvish celebrated the five-year anniversary of his first major league contract. On January 18, 2012, after seven seasons in Japan and personal scouting by the Texas Rangers, Darvish signed a six-year, $60 million deal. Without any serious progression towards extending his contract, Darvish will likely spend 2017 proving with worth to Texas or a possible free agent suitor.

“I am really grateful to the Texas Rangers for giving me that contract,” Darvish said (per rangers.mlb.com). “They have taken care of me very well. I want to show the Texas Rangers what I can do and they were right in giving me that contract.”

Before disaster struck in 2014, Darvish looked to become the Rangers’ next ace. Pitching as a No. 2 starter from 2012-2014, he matched and often outshone the top starter in the rotation. A perennial All-Star, Darvish averaged 13 wins through his first three seasons in the major leagues. Boosted by a 16-9 rookie season, he went 39-25 with an overall 3.27 ERA up until his injury.

With 10 wins under his belt, Darvish hit the disabled list with mild inflammation in his right elbow after his start on August 9. His injury, paired with tightness experienced during Spring Training, warranted Tommy John surgery, which kept Darvish off the mound for all of 2015.

Following his return on May 28, Darvish went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA during his truncated 2016 season. Now two years removed from his surgery, he seeks to rediscover his former dominance and wipe away the taste of his disastrous start in the 2016 ALDS.

“It’s not about my contract,” Darvish said (per rangers.mlb.com). “Coming back from Tommy John for the second year, I want to see how my body reacts and how I do.”

Time Will Tell

Although Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said he briefly talked to Darvish’s agent about his client’s contract, nothing concrete came from their conversations. Understandably, Daniels is more preoccupied with preparations for Spring Training and shaping the 2017 roster.

Not too long ago, Adrian Beltre found himself in a similar situation as Darvish. He spent last offseason uncertain of his future with the Rangers before accepting a two-year extension towards the end of Spring Training.

If Spring Training comes and goes without any commitment from his team, Darvish will potentially head into his final year in a Rangers uniform. Despite the possibility of free agency, Darvish is more focused on his recovery and proving himself. If not for the Rangers, then for any suitors interested in him as a free agent. Contrasting the uncertainty of his future, it is certain 2017 will be a pivotal season in Darvish’s career.

