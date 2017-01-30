Texas Rangers Discussing Jurickson Profar Trade with Rays

The Texas Rangers have reportedly been discussing a Jurickson Profar trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Profar was once a top prospect in the Rangers farm system. Now could he be on the move before Spring Training?

The latest rumors have the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays possibly talking a trade that involves infielder Jurickson Profar. In 2009 the Rangers signed Profar as an amateur free agent.

In 2016 Profar hit .239/.321/.338 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI in 90 games. Battling injuries throughout his career Profar finally got a full injury free season in 2016. Not a great season statistically, but a step in the right direction.

Profar was once a top prospect in the Rangers farm system, but injuries have kept him from playing the entire 2014 season. He only played 32 games in 2015, but it looks like Profar has finally turned the page and become healthy again.

Profar played six different positions in 2016, but looks like he is the odd man out on the infield. First base could be an option for Profar, but unlikely it would be a full-time role. Most likely Profar is best utilized off the bench for the Rangers.

A trade between the Rays and Rangers would make sense after recent transactions. The Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now the Rangers are out looking for someone to play full-time second base for them in 2017.

Profar could be their guy as he is only 23-years-old and as of right now does not have a starting role in Texas. A trade to a team that could give Profar everyday at bats would be ideal. No deal has occurred yet, but the Rays seem to be a fit for Profar.

