Texas Rangers Considering Signing Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez?

The Texas Rangers have been linked to first basemen all off-season long. Adding outfield depth should be another mission for the Rangers this off-season. Would outfielder Franklin Gutierrez be a good fit in Texas?

The Texas Rangers have three starting outfielders, but lack depth at the position. Could veteran outfielder Franklin Gutierrez help restore some depth to the Rangers roster. Gutierrez has 11 years of MLB experience and could be a perfect fit with the Rangers.

In 2016 Gutierrez hit .246/.329/.452 with 14 home runs and 39 RBI in 98 games with the Seattle Mariners. Not an All-Star season, but those 98 games were his highest since the 2010 season when he played in 152 games.

The 34-year-old outfield has battled injuries throughout his Major League career. When healthy Gutierrez can be a positive addition especially defensively. Gutierrez won a Gold Glove with the Mariners in 2010.

At this stage in his career Gutierrez is unlikely to be a starting outfielder in the MLB again. He has not played in over 100 games since 2010. He could be a good fourth outfielder with the Rangers and contribute off the bench.

Nomar Mazara, Carlos Gomez, and Shin-Soo Choo are going to play everyday in the Rangers outfield. The only other proven outfield on the roster is Delino DeShields and he heavily struggled in 2016.

Adding Gutierrez gives the Rangers a possible platoon for Mazara or Choo when facing a tough left-handed pitcher. Choo will also see more time at DH in 2017 and putting a former Gold Glove outfielder in his place is not a bad idea.

