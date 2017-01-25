Texas Rangers: Considering Bringing Back C.J. Wilson in 2017?

Texas Rangers could be considering bringing pitcher C.J. Wilson back for the 2017 season. Wilson missed all of the 2016 season after he underwent shoulder surgery. Should the Rangers sign C.J. Wilson to a deal for 2017?

Two-time All-Star pitcher C.J. Wilson could be headed back to the Texas Rangers in 2017. Wilson was drafted by the Rangers in the 2005 amateur draft. Started his career as a closer with Texas, but in 2010 converted into a starting pitcher.

Over his seven seasons Wilson went 43-35 3.60 ERA in 325 games with 52 saves in a Rangers uniform. Wilson had plenty of success with the Rangers, most notably he has made not one, but two World Series appearances with the team.

Wilson carried his success over to the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He was relatively healthy throughout his deal with the team until a shoulder injury forced him to miss all of the 2016 season.

Wilson is rumored to be holding a bullpen session for scouts and teams later in February. With the Rangers having a full rotation should they bother going after Wilson? Yes, the rotation might be full, but the bullpen needs help.

Jake Diekman was recently lost for at least half of the 2017 season. The Rangers are looking for left-handed options out of the bullpen. Wilson pitched out of the bullpen for four years with the Rangers.

A bullpen role could be favorable especially coming off shoulder surgery. The Rangers could also use Wilson in the rotation if needed. It seems like a win-win situation for Texas if Wilson can stay healthy.

This could be a good depth move for the Rangers. Wilson will likely sign to a cheap deal especially coming off an injury. This gives the Rangers bullpen and rotation depth, plus gives Wilson an opportunity to reestablish his value in the MLB.

