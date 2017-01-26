Texas Rangers Are Making A Strong Push For Chris Carter
The Texas Rangers have been linked to free agent slugger Chris Carter throughout the off-season. Earlier in the week it seemed the Rangers were close to a deal with Mike Napoli. Now rumors are the Tampa Bay Rays and Rangers are the two front-runners to sign Carter.
The Texas Rangers mission to find a first baseman for 2017 continues. Recent reports have the Rays and Rangers as the two teams making a strong push to sign free agent Chris Carter. Rumors are that a deal could be done soon.
During 2016 Carter hit .222/.321/.499 with a league leading 41 home runs and 94 RBI in 160 games with the Milwaukee Brewers. Carter was later non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers and became a free agent.
Last season was a career year for Carter in numerous offensive categories. The one issue with Carter is the strikeouts as he struck out 206 times last season. The strikeouts become a big problem for the slugger, but Carter has impressive home run power. Is Carter’s ridiculous home run power enough to overlook his huge strikeout rate?
The Rangers know what they will be getting if they sign Carter. Mike Napoli is another slugger that has been linked with the Rangers. What makes Carter a better option for the Rangers right now is that he will sign to a short-term deal.
Napoli is heading into his age 35 season and is seeking a multiple year deal. The Rangers are likely searching for a one-year option at first base. Joey Gallo could be ready to take over full-time first base duties after 2017.
Everybody knows the track record with Carter and his unpleasant strikeout rate. If Napoli is seeking a two or three-year deal then the Rangers are better off signing Carter. Right now the Rangers just need to plug-in power in their lineup and Carter can definitely do that.