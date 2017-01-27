Texas Rangers: 5 Insane Trades The Team Could Make This Season

The Texas Rangers have made moves this off-season, but no superstar signings as of yet. The Rangers team looks strong heading into the 2017 season. There is still room for additions along the way though that could make the Rangers even bigger threats in the American League West.

All off-season long the Rangers have been linked to free agents Mike Napoli and Chris Carter. Both are power hitting first basemen that could do damage in their lineup. What if the Rangers are saving their money to pull off a superstar trade?

Plenty of superstar bats have been rumored to be in trade discussions all off-season. The Rangers have a good young core, but they could add another player or two. These trades would not only help them in 2017, but for years to come.

These trades will not be easy to pull off, but Jon Daniels and his crew have been magicians in the past. Most of these deals are unlikely to happen before Opening Day. The good news is that all of the players have contracts longer than 2017.

These moves will require the Rangers to part ways with some of their top talent. In the long run it is a good move and could help the organization win-now instead of waiting to see if these young prospects develop. Here are five insane trades that the Rangers could do this season.

Speedster Billy Hamilton could be a perfect addition to the Texas Rangers. Hamilton is a speedy outfield bat that the Rangers could use in the leadoff spot. Hamilton has three 50 plus stolen base seasons and would be ideal in the Rangers lineup.

In 2016 Hamilton hit .260/.321/.343 with 3 home runs and 17 RBI with 58 stolen bases in 119 games with the Cincinnati Reds. Hamilton does not have much power or good plate discipline. Although Hamilton does not need either of those to be successful at the Major League level.

As long as Hamilton can put the ball in play he has the speed to outrun routine ground balls. Hamilton’s speed makes them a great outfielder and he can cover basically the whole field by himself. If acquired he would play center field.

Meaning Carlos Gomez would have to shift to one of the corner outfield spots. Shin-Soo Choo would become full-time DH. That would give the Rangers one of the fastest outfield combos in the MLB.

Hamilton is only 26-years-old and has played four years in the MLB. He is not eligible for free agency until 2020. This deal could not only help the Rangers in 2017, but would help in the future as well.

The Reds are rebuilding their organization and Hamilton has been involved in trade talks. The Rangers would likely have to give up young prospects to get Hamilton. Even if the Rangers must give up a young prospect or two, Hamilton could be a huge addition to their roster.

Imagine a rotation with Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels, and Sonny Gray. That would be tough rotation, especially in the playoffs. This could be the Rangers 2017 rotation this post-season if the Rangers can pull off a trade for the Oakland Athletics ace.

Gray struggled heavily in 2016 going 5-11 5.69 ERA in 22 starts with Oakland. Before 2016 Gray had three straight strong performances to begin his Major League career. Not eligible for free agency until 2020, but 2016 could have been his last with Oakland.

The Athletics are going through a rebuilding process and they know Gray is a gold mine. Free agency does not have superstar pitchers right now and trading is the only way to acquire an ace this off-season.

The Athletics know they have a huge trade chip and they will likely move Gray to the highest bidder. The 2016 performance could have hurt Gray in the trade market, but not enough for him to completely lose value.

The return on Gray is going to cost whichever team that acquires him. If the Rangers acquire Gray it is going to mean losing some top prospects. Is it worth losing multiple top prospects for a pitcher with a 5 ERA?

Yes, but maybe wait until mid-season to acquire Gray. If he is able to return to his All-Star ability the Athletics could get an even better return. Then the Rangers would be sure that they are getting an ace pitcher. Not just for 2017, but they could have the Darvish, Hamels, Gray combo for years.

Could five-time All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen be in a Rangers uniform in 2017? Rumors have been flying around all off-season that the Pittsburgh Pirates want to trade McCutchen. Signed through 2017 with a team option for 2018, will the Rangers make the move?

McCutchen is only 30-years-old and is coming off the worst year of his career. Hitting .256/.336/.430 with 24 home runs and 79 RBI in 153 games with the Pirates. Not horrible numbers, but a down year for the former MVP.

McCutchen has stated he does not want a trade and would like to continue his career in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have a young outfield and McCutchen is going to become the odd man out soon. Without a no-trade clause McCutchen must accept a trade if the Pirates decide to make a move.

Do the Rangers have enough to acquire McCutchen? Yes, but what the Pirates would want is going to be difficult to determine. Could be Joey Gallo or a few pitching prospects, but the Rangers do have the talent to acquire McCutchen.

A former Gold Glove fielder, but McCutchen has been ripped for his defense lately. A move to the corner outfield could be a fit, but regardless a trade would mean Choo moves to full-time DH. This trade would not only help the Rangers defense, but their offense too.

McCutchen is a big-time power bat and the Rangers desperately need a superstar slugger in their lineup. The Rangers might have to give up some young prospects with potential. In return they get a superstar outfield for not just the 2017 season, but 2018 and under a reasonable team friendly contract.

Former Rookie of the Year, and former MVP, six-time All-Star Ryan Braun could be with the Texas Rangers in 2017. Coming off another huge year in 2016, but the Milwaukee Brewers could be looking to move Braun for younger talent.

In 2016 Braun hit .305/.365/.538 with 30 home runs and 91 RBI in 135 games with the Brewers. Braun has played ten years in the MLB and has 285 career homer runs. He would clearly be a huge upgrade in the Rangers lineup.

Braun does have a no-trade clause in his current contract. He blocked every team, but the Angels, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Giants, Marlins and Padres. He can change his mind though and decide to allow a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Braun recently signed an extension with the Brewers through the year 2020 with a mutual option for 2021. Although with Braun producing at an MVP type level the Brewers must consider moving him for younger talent.

The Brewers do not have many big trade chips and Braun could get them a huge return. The Rangers would have to give up some highly valued talent to acquire Braun. Possibility Nomar Mazara and a prospect or two for Braun.

That does seem like a lot to give up for a 33-year-old hitter. Braun has six seasons with over 30 homers and continues to be successful every year. The Rangers would have to give up young players such as Mazara, but who knows what those players will become.

Right now the Rangers could have a proven 30 home run outfielder that would fit in perfectly in their lineup. This move could be exactly what the Rangers need to push them from a playoff team to a World Series caliber team.

Could the Texas Rangers really acquire four-time All-Star and former MVP first baseman Joey Votto? Yes, they could, but Votto would have to waive his no-trade clause in his contract. The Reds are interested in moving Votto, but he has no interest in playing elsewhere.

In 2016 Votto hit .326/.434/.550 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI in 158 games with the Reds. Another huge year for Votto, but the Reds do not have the offensive talent to help him. Votto is signed through the 2023 season with a team option for 2024.

At some point Votto must accept the fact that the Reds are rebuilding and he needs to allow a trade. The Reds can get a potential organization changing return on Votto as he is one of the best players in the MLB right now.

The Rangers would likely have to give up Gallo, Mazara, and a few prospects. It would take a lot of talent to get Votto from the Reds, but it is possible. Adding Votto would be a game-changer for the Rangers lineup.

Votto has power, great plate discipline, and good defense. He is one of the best in the game and could take the Rangers to the next level. The Rangers would also have to take on his huge salary most likely.

A deal that owes Votto over 20 million every season throughout the deal. The Reds would likely have to take on some of the salary especially if they are getting a huge return of prospects in return.

This deal is a possibility, but Votto would need to waive his no-trade clause and right now he does not want to. Although by mid-season of 2017 Votto might change his mind and become one of the biggest trade acquisitions in Rangers history.

