Tampa Bay Rays: Who’ll They Trade Next?

On Monday, Jan. 23 the Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Jose De Leon. After a disappointing 2016 season, the Rays continue to look for ways to compete in the tough AL East. Rebuilding seems the best way to move forward for the Rays.

With some potential promise heading into the 2016 season, the Tampa Bay Rays hoped to compete in the AL East. They struggled out of the gate and finished last in the division with a record of 68-94.

Realizing they can’t keep up with the other four teams in the East, they’ve slowly traded players away. Since the 2016 trade deadline, the Rays have traded pitchers Matt Moore and Drew Smyly, along with infielder Logan Forsythe.

The team has plenty of young talent, but not enough talent to compete in 2017. In the middle of a rebuild, the Rays won’t stop trading yet. The only question is: who else do they trade? Here’s a look at who the Rays may trade away next.

Evan Longoria

For the past couple seasons, Evan Longoria trade rumors swirled around baseball, but no deal happened. With the Tampa Bay Rays looking less likely to contend, it seems like it’ll happen sooner than later.

Arguably the greatest player in Rays’ history, Longoria’s career started as part of the team’s magical World Series run in 2008. He also had the most memorable hit and home run for the Rays, when he hit a walk-off homer in the 12th inning against the New York Yankees that ultimately earned them the 2012 AL Wild Card spot.

Longoria, 31, earned an All-Star selection in his first three seasons in the league. In those seasons, he also earned two Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger. He earned AL Rookie of the Year in 2008.

Last season, Longoria had career highs in both hits (173) and home runs (36). His average reached .273; his highest since 2012. Longoria is also a durable player. He played in at least 160 games the past four seasons.

The veteran third baseman won’t hit free agency until 2023, so he won’t come cheap. Although, if a team can work a deal for Longoria, he should help the club both on and off the field.

Chris Archer

The 2016 season didn’t bode well for Ray’s ace Chris Archer. But despite the down year, he is still a hot commodity for many teams.

Archer’s ERA in 2016 was 4.02, the worst of any full season in his career. His overall record in 2016 was 9-19. He also gave up a career-worst 30 home runs. Compared to his previous seasons in the league, 2016 seems like a fluke-year for the 28-year-old.

In his big league career, Archer has a 3.51 ERA, 795 strikeouts and 41 wins. His best season was in 2015, where his bWAR hit 4.3. He earned an All-Star selection in 2015 and also finished fifth in the Cy Young voting.

Not only has Archer shown an array of talents on the mound, but his contract extends through 2019, thus giving him multiple years with a team. Archer should bounce back from a down 2016, and perform a lot better in 2017.

Alex Colome

One of the biggest breakout players in 2016, Alex Colome succeed in his first season as the Rays’ closer. In years previous, Colome was an occasional starter. With 37 saves and an ERA of 1.91, the right-hander looks to remain a closer.

In 2016, Colome earned himself his first All-Star appearance. A pleasant surprise and one of the few bright spots in the Rays’ 2016 season was the success of Colome.

The Rays should sell Colome at an all-time high. If they trade him away now, they’ll see a great amount in return. Especially when closers, besides Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and a few others, tend to only succeed for a few seasons.

Expect to see Colome dealt from the Rays to a contender. A dominate closer can turn a good team into a great one.

Jake Odorizzi

If the Rays don’t trade Archer, they’ll more than likely trade away Jake Odorizzi. Another solid starter in the Rays’ rotation, Odorizzi could supply another team with a good and underrated pitcher.

In 2016, Odorizzi had a 10-6 record with a 3.69 ERA and 166 strikeouts. Coming off back-to-back good seasons, Odorizzi might be the fourth or fifth starter a contender is looking for.

At 26 years old, Odorizzi could provide a team with a young and high-potential arm. If a contender brings in the right-hander and succeeds with him, that might give them the advantage to resign him when he becomes a free agent in 2020.

Unlike Archer, Odorizzi won’t require as much to acquire, so that should add to his attraction level for teams. If I had to guess, he’d be the guy that the Rays trade next.

