Tampa Bay Rays: Who Gets the Next Long Term Deal?

Evan Longoria expressed his displeasure at seeing Logan Forsythe get traded last week. This leads us to wonder who will be the next member of the Tampa Bay Rays to get a long term deal?

Since Evan Longoria came to the Majors in 2008, he has seen quite a few players come and go with the Tampa Bay Rays. As those players have continued to play well, and get increasingly expensive, the Rays have been forced to send them elsewhere due to their economic circumstances. Understandably, it can wear on a player like Longoria, leading to his recation after Logan Forsythe was traded.

It is fair to wonder if Longoria has a point. Aside from those players eligible for arbitration, only he and Chris Archer have a contract through 2019. The Rays clubhouse is always changing, with the idea of a long term core being in place something that only seems like a dream at times.

Yet, that does not have to be the case. As they did with Longoria and Archer, the Rays may be able to find a way to sing a player to a long term deal. Of course, it likely involves getting them to agree to a contract before reaching arbitration, but the Rays have had success doing just that before.

Which players would be potential options for a long term extension, becoming a part of the next core for the Tampa Bay Rays? Let’s take a look at a few options.

Jose De Leon

Evan Longoria may have been upset to see Logan Forsythe be traded to the Dodgers, but the Tampa Bay Rays did pick up a key piece for the future in Jose De Leon.

The 24 De Leon had been considered a consensus top 30 prospect prior to the 2016 season. He lived up to that billing with Oklahoma City Dodgers in the Pacific Coast League, posting a 7-1 record with a 2.61 ERA and a 0.938 WHiP. In his 86.1 innings, De Leon struck out 111 batters while issuing only 20 walks.

That was more than enough to allow De Leon to make his debut with the Dodgers last year. He did show flashes of brilliance, even if his overall 6.35 ERA and 1.529 WHiP are not what one would have hoped for. However, he is still considered one of the Rays top prospects, and ranked 33rd in the MLB.com top 100.

The Rays are counting on De Leon to be a key part of their rotation going forward. While he is under team control for the next six seasons, it may be worth looking at an extension in the next couple of years. Yes, long term extensions for pitchers can be a risky proposition, but that does need to be weighed against the going cost for quality arms.

Jose De Leon is going to be a key part of the Tampa Bay Rays future. If he performs well in the next couple of years, a long term extension may be in the plans.

Blake Snell

Paired with Jose De Leon, the hope is that Blake Snell can give the Tampa Bay Rays a stellar one-two punch atop the starting rotation into the next decade.

A consensus top 25 prospect heading into last season, Snell was the type of arm that the the Rays were generating during their run of success. He pitched well in Durham last season, posting a 3-5 record to go along with a respectable 3.29 ERA and a 1.333 WHiP. In his 63 innings at AAA, Snell issued 28 walks, but also struck out 90 batters, showing that he was just about ready for the Majors.

With the Rays, Snell continued to show that potential. He ended the 2016 season with a 6-8 record, to go along with a 3.54 ERA, albeit with a high 1.618 WHiP. The major cause of that high baserunner count came from Snell’s command issues, as he 51 batters in 89 innings. However, he also struck out 98 batters, showing that swing and miss stuff from the minors.

As with De Leon, the same caveats apply when it comes to giving Snell a long term extension. As command has long been a problem with Snell, and may be the one thing to keep him from developing into a top of the rotation arm, he would need to show improvement there before the Rays could consider such a move. However, there is no questioning the talent and potential that Snell possesses.

Blake Snell is expected to be a key piece for the Rays rotation for years to come. If they can lock he and De Leon into a long term contract, that could help as they look to contend once more.

Kevin Kiermaier

Evan Longoria has bemoaned the loss of a clubhouse leader with Logan Forsythe’s trade. Extending another veteran presence could go a long way to assuaging those concerns.

Of all the players that could be considered veterans on the Tampa Bay Rays, Kevin Kiermaier would be the best fit for such an extension. He exemplifies what the Rays had been during their run of success; a stellar defensive player who can hit for some power while possessing solid speed.

Set to turn 27 years old at the start of the 2017 campaign, Kiermaier is just about to enter his prime. He has already become one of the best defensive players in the game, winning consecutive Gold Glove awards while making the impossible catches seem routine. He has become a daily web gem, a player that one does not take their eyes off of on the field.

Offensively, Kiermaier is starting to come into his own. Even though he missed two months with a broken hand, he still produced a career high 12 home runs and 21 stolen bases. While his batting average fell to .243, Kiermaier improved his on base percentage by 33 points last season, showing much better plate discipline and contact rates.

As Kevin Kiermaier is entering arbitration, he is going to start to become more expensive, especially if his offensive production continues to improve. This may be the perfect time to lock him in on a long term deal.

Mallex Smith

In a lot of ways, Mallex Smith may develop into another Kevin Kiermaier type of player, at least with the glove.

Smith certainly held his own last season with the glove. He spent approximately a third of the 2016 season with the Braves, and was credited with seven runs saved defensively. Primarily splitting his time between center and left, Smith was more than capable of handling either spot. Despite being a center fielder for most of his career, he will be slotted in left with the Rays, giving them two excellent defensive outfielders.

It is also possible that Smith can develop into the Rays leadoff hitter of the future. He does not have much power, with just 12 home runs in five minor league seasons, but Smith does possess impressive speed, stealing 229 bases. In his brief stint in the Majors, Smith was overwhelmed at times, but still showed flashes of the player he could be. He showed an above average batting eye, drawing a walk in 9.3% of his plate appearances, while stealing 16 bases and hitting four triples.

Should his offensive production continue to develop, Smith could be the perfect leadoff hitter. He already has a solid batting eye, and his speed will be a true asset on the basepaths. Maybe he will not develop the same sort of power, but he could become another Kiermaier type of player in a couple of years.

To succeed in the long haul, the Tampa Bay Rays need to retain those young players that could develop into solid Major League pieces. Mallex Smith is one of those players that could be worth the gamble.

Willy Adames

Yes, Willy Adames has not played a game in the Majors yet. However, as the Tampa Bay Rays top prospect, and someone that could develop into a star in the middle of the infield, he warrants a place on this list.

As it stands, Adames is one of the better all around talents in the minors. A top 100 prospect since 2015, he has rocketed up the rankings, coming in as the 21st best prospect this year according to MLB.com.

Looking at his production, it is easy to understand why. Last season, as a 20 year old in AA, he produced a solid .274/.372/.430 batting line, hitting 11 home runs and stealing 13 bases. He made the Southern League All Star Game, showing that although he was four years younger than the average player, he was still amongst the best. Defensively, although he may not seem like the prototypical shortstop, he showed a strong arm and great instincts, leading to the hope that he can remain there or the foreseeable future.

It may be strange to sign a player to a long term deal before they play in the Majors, but it is not unprecedented. Likewise, the Rays did sign Longoria to his first extension after just a couple of weeks in the Majors, so it is possible. If Adames continues to show his all around game at AAA, and shows he can play at the Major League level, he could find himself with a long term deal.

