Tampa Bay Rays try their hand in Jurickson Profar trade negotiations

It’s the Tampa Bay Rays turn to inquire on Jurickson Profar. Perhaps it’s worth a try, but their time will ultimately be wasted as the Texas Rangers have no immediate plans to move Profar.

Per usual, Texas Rangers’ super utility player, Jurickson Profar, is drawing trade interest. The former #1 prospect in all of baseball has been a curious case throughout his brief MLB career. After his first true major league showing in 2013, Profar’s supreme potential was forced to a halt due to recurring shoulder issues in 2014 and 2015. The prized prospect did not see a pitch in the big leagues in either season. He returned with a bang in 2016. Profar touched ground in May and went on to slash .333/.383/.467 in the month of June. However, the season seemed to wear on him as he struggled mightily post-All-Star break. He sunk quickly in July and hit rock bottom in August, slashing .153/.242/.186 in 20 games.

Jurickson Profar’s inconsistent playing time makes it hard enough to project his major league talent; add his inconsistency on the field and everyone is confused. There is simply no indication of what kind of player Profar will turn out to be. He is the master of intrigue. Every team has Profar’s prospect status in the back of their minds, while having his recent campaign in the front of their minds. Why do you think the Texas Rangers are so weary to part ways? Texas drafted and developed Profar. They are fully aware of his potential and are afraid to see him emerge in a different uniform. They were as excited as ever during his highs in 2016, and even kept him in the lineup during his lows. The Rangers desperately want Profar to succeed in Texas, hence, they’re pricing him high.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the most recent team to show interest in Jurickson Profar. After shipping second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay now needs a replacement. Their Jurickson Profar intrigue has been activated. Profar fits a need for the Rays, likewise, the Rays have ample arms to fit a need for the Rangers.

Texas’ biggest question mark entering 2017 is their rotation depth. They caused quite the stir this offseason once signing Tyson Ross; however, Ross’ health is very much up in the air as the season nears. Andrew Cashner is the Rangers’ expected number five starter, but we all know how unpredictable his performances are. The point is Tampa Bay has a few disposable starting pitchers, and they feel Texas may want one.

Jake Odorizzi and Alex Cobb are the most likely trade chips. Both are quality starters who could range anywhere from three to five in the Ranger rotation. Although lacking depth, the Rangers worked hard this offseason to fill their rotation. They are an injury or two away from disaster, however, it is more likely they run with what they have to start the season. The option is always available to trade Profar if the team feels it would be effective. Clubs will continue to knock on Profar’s door for at least a couple of seasons.

Offensively, Texas is also in no rush. The Rangers plan to work three players at first base to start the season–Ryan Rua, Joey Gallo, and Jurickson Profar. All three have great upside, Gallo and Profar more so than Rua, and there is a reason Texas is being so particular in their negotiations with Mike Napoli.

Additionally, Jurickson Profar may be the most versatile player in all of baseball. Profar played at least 13 games at 1B, 2B, SS, 3B, LF, and DH in 2016. He can play any position outside of pitcher and catcher, although I’m sure he’d even play those if asked to. Versatility is an asset in today’s game. Just look at the impact Brock Holt has had for the Red Sox, or Ben Zobrist for every team he has ever played for. If healthy, the Rangers will find a way to work Profar in the lineup for a good 125+ games.

Lets not forget, Jurickson Profar is only 23-years-old. It may seem like his name has been tossed around for quite some time, but that is because he’s been a known phenom since he was signed at age 19. The Tampa Bay Rays made headline news meddling in Profar trade talks this week. They definitely have some ammo, however, don’t expect any deal to be done before the season begins. The Rangers will hang on to Jurickson Profar until the time is right. There is still a good chance they keep him around for a long time to come.

