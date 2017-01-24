Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria Upset About Logan Forsythe Trade

The Tampa Bay Rays received one of the best pitching prospects in baseball when Logan Forsythe was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nonetheless, Rays star Evan Longoria was not pleased with the deal.

At this point, Evan Longoria has to be used to players leaving the Tampa Bay Rays. He has seen star after star go elsewhere, as younger players are brought back in. It is simply a reality for the Rays, as their financial situation just does not allow for the payroll needed to keep these players around.

Nonetheless, even though he is used to players heading elsewhere, he could not hide his dismay at the Logan Forsythe trade. Despite the Rays receiving one of the top pitching prospects in the game, Longoria was upset about the deal.

#Rays Longoria on Forsythe deal: “I’m surprised and upset at losing a player, clubhouse presence and friend like Logan. He’s a rare player” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 24, 2017

It is understandable why Longoria would have such feelings towards Forsythe and in regards to the trade. The Rays are perpetually a younger team, and having that professional clubhouse presence can make a major difference in how these players develop.

And yet, one has to take a look at the return. De Leon could become the type of pitcher that the Rays can build around. If he and Blake Snell can reach their full potential, then Tampa Bay could have that formidable duo atop the rotation that they need to contend. And, as is important for the Rays budget, both players are controlled for the next six years, adding some cost certainty as they look to fill out the roster.

While that is of the utmost importance to the cost conscious Rays, eventually, they will need to find other players they can retain. A constantly shifting core, with only Longoria as a constant, cannot be enjoyable for him to deal with. Having a couple of other players there who will remain with the team for the long term could make the continual quest to get younger more palatable.

The Tampa Bay Rays traded Logan Forsythe to acquire a top pitching prospect. While the move makes sense for the Rays, that does not mean that Evan Longoria needs to be happy about it.

