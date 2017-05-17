Tampa Bay Rays: Corey Dickerson bouncing back to Colorado heights

Corey Dickerson underwhelmed in his first year with the Tampa Bay Rays, but in 2017 he’s looking much more like the hitter they acquired from the Rockies.

When the Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2016 season, it seemed like the kind of solid, low-key addition that could pay off handsomely for a small-market franchise.

Dickerson was coming off a strong three seasons in Colorado, although his 2015 campaign was limited to 65 games due to injuries. Still, his 2014 showing demonstrated his budding potential as a hitter: Dickerson slashed .312/.364/.567 with 24 home runs and 76 RBI in 131 games.

His first year in Tampa Bay, however, was for the most part hit-or-miss. While Dickerson did match his career high with 24 homers and drive in 70 runs, he slashed an underwhelming .245/.293/.469 splitting time between left field and designated hitter over 148 games. After benefiting from a BABIP over .350 in each of the previous two seasons, Dickerson was hampered by a below-average .285 mark.

Any hitter who thrives in the offense-friendly confines of Coors Field will naturally face questions if they move elsewhere. In his 2014 breakout season, Dickerson posted a 1.098 OPS at home and a .735 OPS on the road. Was he simply a case of a player who would never be able to replicate his numbers with the Rockies in a new home?

Forty games into the 2017 season, and Dickerson looks like he’s back in Colorado. He boasts a .335/.382/.608 slash line with nine home runs, 12 doubles, two triples and 18 RBI. In Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Indians, he went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in the second inning that spotted Tampa a 4-0 lead. The Rays would go on to defeat the Tribe 7-4, raising their season record to 21-22.

An elevated BABIP similar to the one Dickerson enjoyed in previous seasons is playing a role in his success. His .391 mark will likely diminish over time, but if he can keep it in line with 2014 and 2015’s numbers, he could avoid a precipitous decline later in the year.

The other thing to keep in mind is that Dickerson is turning just 28 years old next week. He’s still young enough that last year’s performance may have been merely a down year in a new environment rather than the harbinger of a larger downturn. Under team control through 2019, this is a guy Tampa Bay acquired with long-term plans in mind.

Amidst his scorching hot start at the plate, there has already been talk that Dickerson could be a Rays representative at the All-Star Game in what would be his first Midsummer Classic. At this point, it’s hard to argue. There’s still plenty of season left to go, but the Rays will hope Dickerson remains a major contributor in their lineup moving forward.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!