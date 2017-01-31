New Rays OF Colby Rasmus claims baseball doesn’t ‘like long hair and the redneck folks’

Colby Rasmus made quite a first impression during his introductory news conference with the Rays on Monday.

After spending the past two seasons with the Astros, Rasmus is bringing his powerful left-handed swing, strong outfield defense and colorful personality to Tampa Bay. And those in attendance Monday got a little taste of it all when Rasmus was asked about his defense. Specifically, why he didn’t win a Gold Glove last season and whether he thinks his D gets overlooked. From the Tampa Bay Times:

“You know how the game is,” Rasmus said. “In the show, they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks. That’s just the way it goes. My good old friend Tony La Russa, he has a lot of pull in the game, so you never know. I just try to play the game how I play it. I play hard. I play the game kind of (all) out, and rough, so I’ve hurt myself along the way. When it comes to injuries, they set you back for awards like that. …

“The way I play it, some people don’t like that. I think the fans like it a little more. The folks up top may not like it quite as much, the sabermetric guys, things like that, catching balls out of my range, or however they do it. I try to get myself in the best position to try to get us on and off the field as quick as possible. That’s my goal.”

Rasmus, 30, was referring to a seemingly ongoing feud with La Russa, with whom he butted heads during their time together in St. Louis. A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2005, Rasmus was traded to the Blue Jays in July of 2011 when La Russa still was the manager in St. Louis.

OFFICIAL: The #Rays have signed OF Colby Rasmus to a one-year contract. He's posted four seasons with 20 or more home runs in his career. pic.twitter.com/uKU1mGSxF6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 30, 2017

In 107 games last season, Rasmus hit .206/.286/.355 with 15 homers and 54 RBI – a season after swatting a career-best 25 homers.