Tampa Bay Rays activate LF Colby Rasmus from DL

MIAMI (AP) The Tampa Bay Rays have activated left fielder Colby Rasmus from the DL following his recovery from hip surgery, and outfielder Shane Peterson was designated for assignment.

Rasmus wasn’t in the lineup for Tuesday’s game at Miami but was available off the bench to make his Rays debut, and he will start against right-handers, manager Kevin Cash said.

A left-handed hitter, Rasmus has at least 15 homers each of the past five seasons. He underwent surgery in October, and the Rays signed him to a $5 million, one-year contract in January.

—

