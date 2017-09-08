Stroman to make scheduled start for Jays vs. Tigers (Sep 08, 2017)

TORONTO — Marcus Stroman will make his scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night despite taking a line drive off his right elbow that forced him from his start Saturday.

The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed Thursday afternoon that the right-hander will be able to make the start after he had a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Stroman had further treatment and did some throwing Thursday before the decision was made, even though the pitcher asserted all along that he would be ready. He was hit by the line drive after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stroman (11-6, 3.08 ERA) will be facing Tigers right-hander Buck Farmer (3-2, 7.18) in the opener of the three-game series at the Rogers Centre.

Farmer is 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA in one career start against Toronto. Stroman is 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA in one career start against Detroit.

Both teams had Thursday off. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, who left the team to tend to personal business last weekend, also could be returning for the game Friday. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale has been filling in for Gibbons.

Both teams are playing out the schedule. The Blue Jays (64-76) stand fifth in the American League East and are returning from a 3-4 trip to Baltimore and Boston, losing twice in extra innings after closer Roberto Osuna blew a save in the ninth inning.

The 22-year-old will retain the closer’s role, however, despite seven blown saves since the All-Star break and 10 for the season. He has 35 saves.

“Early in the season when he was rolling, he was sticking that fastball and locating his breaking stuff,” pitching coach Pete Walker said. “He’s got burned a few times, basically missing location, not executing what he wants to do out there.”

The Tigers (59-80) have three wins in their past 10 games and are fourth in the AL Central. They are looking at a rebuilding phase after trading ace right-hander Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros last week.

Outfielder Justin Upton was traded to the Los Angeles Angels. A player like second baseman Ian Kinsler could be one of the next to go, possibly during the offseason.

“There’s still games left in the season; just try to win these games and try to play the right way,” Kinsler told the Detroit News. “Just try to add some intensity, and hopefully try to change the frame of mind.”

Kinsler said there is not time to think too much about the team’s recent moves.

“It’s hard not to look around and notice they’re gone, but at the same time, there are guys in this room who are getting ready to play a baseball game every day,” he said. “You don’t really have time in baseball to sit back and think about who your teammates were or who your teammates are now. You prepare yourself for a game with the guys that are in the lineup. That’s what we do and it’s every day.”

The Tigers will be without shortstop Jose Iglesias for at least Friday because he is on paternity leave, returning to Miami for the birth of his son.

The Blue Jays also are working young players into games to take advantage of the expanded rosters allowed in September.

Shortstop Richard Urena, reliever Carlos Ramirez and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez have already made good impressions.

Hernandez is expected to be under the closest scrutiny as the Blue Jays look to improve their outfield next year. He arrived from the Houston Astros with outfielder Norichika Aoki in exchange for pitcher Francisco Liriano. Hernandez has been seeing action at all three outfield positions.

“We heard that he can play all three spots,” Hale said. “Player development in the minor leagues has expressed that he’s played right and center. We want to see his reactions in left. … We need to see what he can do. He was traded here and we have a very good minor league report on him as far as his talent and we’ll put our eyes on him to see how he reacts to all three positions.”

“Anywhere they want me to play I’ll do my best and work hard,” Hernandez said. “Right now, my favorite position is center. But I don’t care if they put me in left or right I just want to go out there and do my job and try to make plays to help the team.”