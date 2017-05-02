Steph Curry takes a subtle jab at Madison Bumgarner’s dirt-bike accident

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will begin their second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz tonight, but the subject of the off-days in the series has become a topic of discussion.

When asked how he planned to spend his time when he wasn’t on the court, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry seemingly trolled fellow Bay Area superstar Madison Bumgarner:

Reporter: What will you do on your off days in Utah?

Steph Curry: I won't be riding a dirt bike #Warriors pic.twitter.com/Gf0i2U8qxq — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) May 1, 2017

The San Francisco Giants’ ace, of course, suffered a serious shoulder injury that will sideline him until after the All-Star break when he wrecked while riding a dirt bike on an off-day in Colorado a couple of weeks ago.

It’s doubtful there was any malice behind Curry’s comments, as he has been known to catch a Giants game or two:

In any case, Warriors fans can take comfort in the fact that Curry is playing it safe off the court.

