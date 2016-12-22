Stephen Curry weighs in on the Warriors-Red Sox comparison

Soon after the Boston Red Sox acquired lefty Chris Sale to give them a third ace in their rotation, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman compared his team’s biggest rival to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

“That’s a big one. That’s a blockbuster,” Cashman said, via MLB.com. “It was a ‘Wow.’ Obviously they gave up a lot and they got a lot. Boston’s like the Golden State Warriors now in baseball; they’ve got their [Kevin] Durant, their [Draymond] Green, [Klay] Thompson and [Stephen] Curry. It’s a big one.”

And the Warriors’ biggest star doesn’t disagree. Curry – a two-time NBA MVP and a lifelong Red Sox fan – told the New York Daily News that there are plenty of similarities between the two franchises.

“I like that comparison because the Red Sox are my favorite team. They obviously made some splashes during the offseason, and when you play an exciting brand of baseball and you’re about winning — because that’s what we’re about — I like the comparison.”

While the comparison might be accurate, the other big similarity between the championship hopefuls is that winning the offseason won’t necessarily translate to winning a title.

While Boston has arguably the majors’ best rotation, it failed to advance past the ALDS last season and must replace David Ortiz in the lineup. And although the Warriors are off to an NBA-best 25-4 start with new addition Kevin Durant, the Cavaliers – as well as several worthy challengers in the Western Conference – are lurking.