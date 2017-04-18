Pirates Gold Glove CF Starling Marte suspended 80 games for PED

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games after a positive PED test, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Marte issued the following statement after MLB’s announcement, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal:

“I have been informed that I have tested positive in one of the tests that are regularly done in my job. In this very difficult moment I apologize to my family, the Pittsburgh Pirates, my teammates, my fans, and baseball in general. Neglect and lack of knowledge have led me to this mistake with the high price to pay of being away from the field that I enjoy and love so much. With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much. I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me. God bless you.”

In 13 games this season, Marte is hitting .241/.288/.370 with a double, two homers and seven RBI. During the offseason, the Pirates moved Marte – a two-time Gold Glove winner – from left field to center field, with Andrew McCutchen shifting from center to right field and Gregory Polanco from right to left. It remains to be seen how Pittsburgh will replace Marte and how its will configure its outfield.

And the ramifications could extend far beyond the 80-game ban, which begins immediately:

Marte, 28, made his first All-Star team in 2016, when he hit .311/.362/.456 with 34 doubles, five triples, nine homers, 46 RBI and 47 stolen bases.

