Stanton remains at 59 homers as Marlins defeat Braves 6-5 (Sep 29, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 with a single and a double and the Miami slugger remained at 59 home runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins 6-5 on Friday night.

Marcell Ozuna drove in three runs to lead Miami, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit and took the lead with a four-run seventh. Justin Bour’s two-run single gave the Marlins a 6-5 lead. The Marlins also got run-scoring singles from Ozuna and Stanton off Braves reliever Dan Winkler (0-1).

Adam Conley (8-8) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Junichi Tazawa inherited two runners in the eighth and induced pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Brad Ziegler threw one pitch in the ninth and retired pinch-hitter Matt Kemp on a game-ending double play for his 10th save.

Ozuna’s one-out, two-run double in the sixth cut Atlanta’s lead to 5-2 with the tying run at the plate. Luiz Gohara ended Miami’s threat striking out Bour and Brian Anderson.

Gohara allowed four runs, six hits and walked four. He struck out six.

Ozzie Albies’ homer to lead off the game and Lane Adams’ three-run shot against Miami starter Dan Straily gave the Braves a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Atlanta increased the lead on Kurt Suzuki’s run-scoring single in the second.

Straily allowed five runs, six hits and four walks. He struck out three in his shortest start of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Miami: The starters are getting games to rest in the final weekend of the season and Friday was CF Christian Yelich’s turn. Tyler Moore started in left and Ozuna moved to center.

Atlanta: CF Ender Inciarte didn’t start but entered the game on a double switch in the seventh. Manager Brian Snitker planned to give Inciarte the night off to rest left thumb soreness he first experienced while sliding into a bag against the Nationals on Sept. 19.