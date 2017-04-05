St. Louis’ Piscotty taken out after being hit in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis outfielder Stephen Piscotty has left the Cardinals’ game against the Cubs after he was hit in the head by a ball while sliding into home.

Piscotty departed in the fifth inning with a head contusion, and the team says he will be evaluated again on Wednesday.

Piscotty reached when he was hit by a pitch from Jake Arrieta. He was hit again by catcher Willson Contreras’ throw when he stole second.

Piscotty then scored from second on Kolten Wong’s infield hit to the right side of the mound. Cubs second baseman Javier Baez threw home, but the ball went off Piscotty’s head.

Piscotty, who agreed to a $33.5 million, six-year contract a day earlier, was down on the field for several minutes after being hit Tuesday night. He eventually walked off the field.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!