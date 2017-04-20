St. Louis Cardinals: Trevor Rosenthal Looks Ready to Resume Closer Role

Only twice since 2013 have the St. Louis Cardinals made an in-season change at closer. On both occasions, Trevor Rosenthal was involved. After an impressive hold on Monday and a save on Wednesday, Rosenthal may be involved in another change.

In 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has struggled finishing games even though they have three quality options at closer. Seung Hwan Oh, last year’s closer after replacing Trevor Rosenthal, came out of Spring Training with the closer designation. Additionally the Cardinals have Jonathan Broxton, who has 118 career saves with five different teams. Finally, they have Trevor Rosenthal, who served as the Cardinals closer from the playoff run in 2013 until June of 2016.

So far in 2017, Oh has pitched in six games with an 8.10 ERA and two saves in three opportunities. Against Oh, opponents are batting .395 with 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings including two home runs. Broxton has pitched in four games to a 12.27 ERA, giving up five hits and one home run in 3 2/3 innings.

In with the Old

Trevor Rosenthal, on the other hand, is pitching like the closer who saved 110 regular season games plus seven postseason games from late 2013 to June of 2016. Through Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over the Pirates, Rosenthal has pitched in four games to a 2.70 ERA while striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings of work. He has two holds, one save and has not walked a batter.

In 2013, as a 23-year-old, he replaced Edward Mujica as closer late in the year. Rosenthal maintained his role as closer until last June when he was replaced by Oh. At 6’2″ and 230 pounds, he has always been a hard thrower. But in 2016 Rosenthal lost his command. In 24 innings pitched prior to his demotion out of the closer’s role, he walked 21 batters in 24 innings. Rosenthal’s ERA ballooned to 4.46. He blew three of his last seven save opportunities and manager Mike Matheny made a move.

In 2017 Trevor Rosenthal has topped the 100-mph mark three times in four outings and it is obvious that his velocity is back. If he truly has solved his command issues then he is the perfect candidate to once again be involved in an in-season change at closer for the Cardinals. Closer is such a delicate blend of intensity and command, of aggression and control. For two and a half years, Trevor Rosenthal was the man in St. Louis and he may soon be the man again.

