Cardinals’ Adams tips cap after Almora Jr. robs his would-be home run

In the seventh inning of the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game on Tuesday night, Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr., batting ninth and making his first appearance of the season, saved the day.

Cardinals slugger Matt Adams sent a Koji Uehara pitch deep to center field, where Almora Jr. stuck his cleat in the wall to climb up and rob the would-be tying run. Watch the full play above. All Adams could do was slam his helmet down in frustration (he didn’t) or tip his cap in a show of respect.

The play preserved Chicago’s 2-1 lead, and the Cubs went on to win by that margin. Almora Jr. also kept his promise — sort of.

”Yesterday was my mother’s birthday, and I told her, ‘I’m going to hit you a homer,”’ he said after the game. ”Then I didn’t, but then I told her ‘I didn’t hit you one, but I robbed you one,’ and she loved it and thought it was pretty funny. I love playing defense, and I love helping out my team.”

Know your strengths!

