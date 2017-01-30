St. Louis Cardinals: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…Dexter Fowler?

The St. Louis Cardinals newest outfielder, Dexter Fowler, became a trending topic on Twitter last night, just for the wrong reason.

Dexter Fowler has made plenty of news this offseason. Whether it’s been his new contract with the St. Louis Cardinals or his social media presence, Fowler has certainly made an impact in the St. Louis fan base.

It’s not very often that superheroes and baseball collide. Recently, baseball has been catering to the superhero audience with specific nights. However, last night, Fowler broke a news story that would have the Daily Bugle and Daily Planet spinning.

Whether you are a superhero enthusiast or not, you know the names Superman and Spider-Man. They are classic characters from DC Comics and Marvel, respectively. They are among the more popular superheroes currently.

So when it comes to Superman and Spider-Man there is no mistaking the two, right? The newest St. Louis Cardinals outfielder set the record straight last night:

Dexter Vs Superman pic.twitter.com/WlGTsWkuJu — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) January 30, 2017

SMH. We all make mistakes from time to time, but come on man! Naturally, Twitter was ready to serve a good ole’ fashion roasting:

@DexterFowler ummmmm that’s an alternative fact — Jeremy Jones (@IndianaJones24) January 30, 2017

@DexterFowler are you drunky pants Dex — Caleb Duke (@MrOctober1990) January 30, 2017

I deserve this. Y’all savage….. — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) January 30, 2017

I may or may not be still laughing at this whole ordeal. How can you possibly defend this? I mean, we are talking about Superman and Spider-Man. All he had to do was look at the symbol on the figure’s chest! SMH.

Now, do I expect this to haunt him this season? Absolutely. If I were an expert troll, I’d “mistakenly” either play the Superman or Spider-Man theme song and wait for his reaction. I’m sure Fowler would take it in stride.

As the night went on, more people began stating the obvious that the figure was Spider-Man.

I mean, we have all been in his position. We try to explain a goof with no hope of a comeback.

So what was Dexter’s explanation?

Spider-Man. Got it. I have a daughter. She watches Barbie. Leave me alone. I’m brain washed — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) January 30, 2017

At the cost of not knowing his superheroes, he plays and watches other things with his daughter. Good for him. How can you be even mad at him anymore?

Thankfully, Fowler has been a great social media presence to all of his fans. He has replied back to them during this troubling time and even kept the original picture up. He even made fun of himself for his goof at one point. That has to be worth some brownie points, right?

Want your voice heard? Join the Redbird Rants team!

Fowler has shown us that with great social media presence, comes great responsibility…in knowing your superheroes. All jokes aside, it’s nice to know he doesn’t take himself to seriously outside of baseball.

This article originally appeared on