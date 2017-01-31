St. Louis Cardinals: Chris Correa Claims Houston Astros Hacked First

Just when we thought that the saga of Chris Correa hacking into the Houston Astros database had ended, he opened a new can of worms. This time, he claims the Houston Astros hacked the Cardinals first.

We had thought the story about the St. Louis Cardinals hacking scandal was over. Rob Manfred had handed down his punishment, and Chris Correa was set to serve almost four years in prison. He is also barred from ever working in the game again, which may serve as a deterrent to other possible hackers within other organizations. The Houston Astros are getting two draft choices. The story is over.

Or, at least, that is what we thought. Instead, Correa claims that the Astros hacked into the Cardinals database first, beginning in 2011 and continuing through 2014. Essentially, his claim is that he did to the Astros exactly what they did to St. Louis. You can read his words below:

Statement regarding MLB Cooperation pic.twitter.com/MBwYoZ48PN — Chris Correa (@chriscorrea) January 31, 2017

Sigh. This is basically the kid that got caught punching someone in elementary school claiming the other kid hit them first. And, quite frankly, it has just about the same effect in terms of avoiding discipline.

Likewise, we should consider the source. It is not as though Correa is the most impartial of beings when it comes to this incident. And, it is telling that the Astros cooperated fully with the Commissioner’s Office, while Correa refused to do so. If he really had evidence that the Astros hacked into the Cardinals system first, would he not want others to know that? His tale appears to be even more ludicrous than it seemed to be.

This statement seems to be the action of a person who, after ruining his entire life, tries to find a way to justify his actions. Maybe Correa is hoping that, if he protests loudly enough that the Astros did something wrong first, his lifetime ban will eventually be lifted. But who in their right mind would hire him? His reputation is damaged even more than A.J. Preller.

Chris Correa is claiming that the Houston Astros hacked the St. Louis Cardinals first. Even if they did, two wrongs don’t make a right. And he has 46 months in jail to think about that.

