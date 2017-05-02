Superstitious Carlos Martinez tosses his silver hair extensions in trash

Carlos Martinez decided he needed to try to change his luck – or lack of it – and his silver hair extensions were the first thing to go.

The Cardinals’ Opening Day starter is winless with a 4.71 ERA after five starts heading into tonight’s outing against the Brewers. So, the hair took the blame and ended up in a trash can.

Martinez admitted that superstition played a part in his decision, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that “I want to win a game.”

FOX Sports MLB analyst Frank Thomas surely is among those applauding the move, as he recently begged Martinez to “do something with that hair.”

All eyes will be on Martinez tonight, though he will be a little tougher to see from a distance.

