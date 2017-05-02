Superstitious Carlos Martinez tosses his silver hair extensions in trash
Carlos Martinez decided he needed to try to change his luck – or lack of it – and his silver hair extensions were the first thing to go.
The Cardinals’ Opening Day starter is winless with a 4.71 ERA after five starts heading into tonight’s outing against the Brewers. So, the hair took the blame and ended up in a trash can.
Martinez admitted that superstition played a part in his decision, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that “I want to win a game.”
FOX Sports MLB analyst Frank Thomas surely is among those applauding the move, as he recently begged Martinez to “do something with that hair.”
.@TheBigHurt_35 has a special message for Carlos Martinez's hair. #STLCards 😂😂😂😂 #WhipAround pic.twitter.com/OhGzrQsYgo
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 21, 2017
All eyes will be on Martinez tonight, though he will be a little tougher to see from a distance.