St. Louis Cardinals: Carlos Martinez is this generation’s Bob Gibson

Teams are known for stellar players. The St. Louis Cardinals have had greats like Pujols and Gibson and this generation’s stellar player may be toeing the mound today in the way of Carlos Martinez.

Have you watched the great Carlos Martinez pitch? If you haven’t had the chance to see this in person, you are truly missing out. The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best pitchers to toe the mound in Martinez but how does he compare to one of the greatest Cardinals arms, Bob Gibson?

Gibson, for those who don’t know or need a refresher, was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as an amateur free agent in 1957. He made his MLB debut just two years late in 1959 against the Los Angeles Dodger. In his debut he pitched only two innings surrendering two hits and two earned runs.

Cardinals fans remember brighter days and brighter statistics for Bob Gibson outside of this weak start. Gibson is best known as a seven-time all-star, two-time Cy Young winner, MVP, and hall of fame inductee. In addition to these accolades, Gibson is known for his terrifying mound presence exemplified in his statistics.

Let’s have a look at the career of Bob Gibson:

Year Age W L W-L% ERA G GS CG SHO IP H ER HR BB SO BF FIP WHIP Awards 1959 23 3 5 .375 3.33 13 9 2 1 75.2 77 28 4 39 48 333 3.55 1.533 1960 24 3 6 .333 5.61 27 12 2 0 86.2 97 54 7 48 69 399 3.68 1.673 1961 25 13 12 .520 3.24 35 27 10 2 211.1 186 76 13 119 166 916 3.58 1.443 1962 ★ 26 15 13 .536 2.85 32 30 15 5 233.2 174 74 15 95 208 967 3.02 1.151 AS 1963 27 18 9 .667 3.39 36 33 14 2 254.2 224 96 19 96 204 1088 3.13 1.257 1964 28 19 12 .613 3.01 40 36 17 2 287.1 250 96 25 86 245 1191 3.02 1.169 MVP-23 1965 ★ 29 20 12 .625 3.07 38 36 20 6 299.0 243 102 34 103 270 1233 3.33 1.157 AS,GG 1966 ★ 30 21 12 .636 2.44 35 35 20 5 280.1 210 76 20 78 225 1119 2.76 1.027 AS,GG 1967 ★ 31 13 7 .650 2.98 24 24 10 2 175.1 151 58 10 40 147 703 2.34 1.089 AS,MVP-22,GG 1968 ★ 32 22 9 .710 1.12 34 34 28 13 304.2 198 38 11 62 268 1161 1.77 0.853 AS,CYA-1,MVP-1,GG 1969 ★ 33 20 13 .606 2.18 35 35 28 4 314.0 251 76 12 95 269 1270 2.30 1.102 AS,MVP-30,GG 1970 ★ 34 23 7 .767 3.12 34 34 23 3 294.0 262 102 13 88 274 1213 2.29 1.190 AS,CYA-1,MVP-4,GG 1971 35 16 13 .552 3.04 31 31 20 5 245.2 215 83 14 76 185 1026 2.70 1.185 CYA-5,MVP-23,GG 1972 ★ 36 19 11 .633 2.46 34 34 23 4 278.0 226 76 14 88 208 1119 2.54 1.129 AS,CYA-9,GG 1973 37 12 10 .545 2.77 25 25 13 1 195.0 159 60 12 57 142 790 2.83 1.108 GG 1974 38 11 13 .458 3.83 33 33 9 1 240.0 236 102 24 104 129 1041 4.17 1.417 1975 39 3 10 .231 5.04 22 14 1 0 109.0 120 61 10 62 60 499 4.50 1.670 17 Yrs 251 174 .591 2.91 528 482 255 56 3884.1 3279 1258 257 1336 3117 16068 2.89 1.188 162 Game Avg. 17 12 .591 2.91 36 32 17 4 262 221 85 17 90 210 1082 2.89 1.188 W L W-L% ERA G GS CG SHO IP H ER HR BB SO BF FIP WHIP Awards View Original Table

Amazing, right? Wouldn’t we all kill to have a pitcher with a career 2.91 ERA on the squad today? Teams would quake to face a pitcher with a career 210 Ks/162-game average. The St. Louis Cardinals rotation would dominate with a pitcher owning a .591 W-L%.

Is there anyone who holds even the slightest candle to this bright spot in Cardinals history? I firmly believe that Carlos Martinez is this arm. While Martinez’s career has years left to match the number of Gibson, I believe we are seeing flashes of similarity that indicate that Martinez is on the same path.

Let’s examine…

Year Age W L W-L% ERA G GS CG SHO IP H ER HR BB SO BF FIP WHIP Awards 2013 21 2 1 .667 5.08 21 1 0 0 28.1 31 16 1 9 24 124 3.08 1.412 2014 22 2 4 .333 4.03 57 7 0 0 89.1 90 40 4 36 84 386 3.18 1.410 2015 ★ 23 14 7 .667 3.01 31 29 0 0 179.2 168 60 13 63 184 755 3.21 1.286 AS 2016 24 16 9 .640 3.04 31 31 0 0 195.1 169 66 15 70 174 809 3.61 1.224 4 Yrs 34 21 .618 3.32 140 68 0 0 492.2 458 182 33 178 466 2074 3.35 1.291 162 Game Avg. 11 7 .618 3.32 46 22 0 0 161 150 60 11 58 152 678 3.35 1.291 View Original Table

See the similarities? Let’s look year by year for an even deeper look at the comparison.

At 23, Martinez was an all-star who appeared in 179.2 innings. At 23, Gibson appeared in only 75.2 innings. To make the comparison fair, then, let us jump to Gibson’s age-25 season in which he pitched in 211.1 innings. Martinez approached this number in 2016 when he pitched in 195.1.

Gibson’s 211.1 innings allowed him to post an ERA of 3.24. Martinez posted an ERA of 3.01 at 23 years old in 179.2 innings and an ERA of 3.04 in his 2016 season of 195.1 innings. Martinez’s best ERA season came in 2015 when he posted the 3.01 while Gibson’s best came in 1968 when he was thirty-two years old. In this season, Gibson posted an outstanding 1.12 ERA across 304.2 innings.

Yes, you read that correctly– 304.2 innings posting a 1.12 ERA. Let’s take a moment to revel in that splendor.

Martinez, to his credit, has amassed 466 strikeouts in his four MLB season. By his forth season, Gibson- who started slower than did Martinez- had amassed 491 strikeouts. Martinez’s 466 Ks came against 2,074 batters faced while Gibson’s eclipsing number was achieved while facing 2,615 batters.

While the above numbers illustrate the strikeout dominance that was Bob Gibson, they likewise illuminate the close proximity of similarity held by the young Martinez.

The 162-game average stat is intended to equalize players for comparison sake. If we play with these numbers then, we can see the striking similarity (albeit dominance by Gibson) that these two players share. Gibson, by the these numbers, would be immediately slotted as the number one starter in the St. Louis Cardinals rotation followed very closely by Martinez at the number two slot.

Gibson, using the 162-game-average stat, would pitch in approximately 262 innings while Martinez would pitch in only 161. In these innings, it is estimated that Gibson would surrender eighty-five earned runs to Martinez’s sixty. Gibson is predicted to record 210 strikeouts to Martinez’s 152. Gibson’s ERA would settle at 2.91 while Martinez would record an ERA of 3.32.

All of these numbers, and all of the charted numbers above, suggest- to me at least- that Martinez could well be the reincarnation of the younger Bob Gibson. While it is difficult to directly comparing these two thanks in large part to the changes to the game in regard to batting (read: better batters, better digital assistance for batters facing pitchers, the change in batter training and performance enhancers (legal and illegal)), Martinez is showing similar pitching adroitness.

Bob Gibson spent his entire career wearing the birds on the bat and it is my wish that Carlos Martinez will do the same. Hear me, Mozeliak, you must extend Martinez and ensure that this budding Gibson has the time and support to become another stalwart of the Cardinals Way.

