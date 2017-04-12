Springer hits fourth leadoff homer, Astros rally for win (Apr 11, 2017)

SEATTLE (AP) George Springer hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season, Evan Gattis had a bases-loaded pinch-hit double and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Seattle reliever James Pazos gave up hits to all four Houston batters he faced in the sixth inning – including Gattis’ double and a run-scoring single by Alex Bregman – as the Astros scored four runs to take the lead for good.

Joe Musgrove (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up three runs and seven hits for Houston.

Ariel Miranda (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits.

Seattle had a 3-2 lead going into the sixth, but the Astros got a pair of lucky bounces with two outs which led to four runs.

After Miranda walked two batters with two outs, Yuli Gurriel hit a chopper off home plate against Pazos that bounced high enough for an infield hit and loaded the bases. Gattis then hit a fly ball that bounced off right fielder Mitch Haniger’s glove as he tried for a sliding catch, giving Gattis a bases-clearing double.

Seattle scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning off closer Ken Giles. Pinch-hitter Mike Freeman walked and later scored on a wild pitch, and a fielder’s choice groundout by Robinson Cano scored Taylor Motter. Giles got Nelson Cruz to fly out to center to end the rally.

Motter, starting at shortstop in place of the injured Jean Segura, had three doubles in the game.

Springer hit Miranda’s first pitch over the left-center field fence for his fourth leadoff homer in nine games, the first time any player has had as many leadoff homers this early in the season.

Jose Altuve picked up his first RBI with a single in the third inning to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

Carlos Beltran added a run-scoring single in the ninth inning for the Astros.

EARLY HOMERS

Three of Springer’s leadoff homers have come against the Mariners, and Tuesday was the second time Springer has led off with a home run against Miranda. His other leadoff homer against Seattle came against Felix Hernandez on opening day.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: Seattle placed Segura on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Segura left Monday’s home opener – a 6-0 win- after the third inning. ”I fully expect he’ll be back and ready to go at the end of 10 days,” Servais said. The Mariners selected Freeman from Triple-A Tacoma to take Segura’s spot and designated for assignment left-hander Paul Fry to clear room on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (1-0) makes his second start of the season. Fiers gave up two runs in six innings in his first start against Kansas City.

Mariners: RHP Yovani Gallardo (0-1) will start against the Astros. Gallardo allowed three runs in five innings in his first start against the Angels.

