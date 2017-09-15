Silent ballpark: Yankee Stadium sound system fails

NEW YORK (AP) The silent treatment worked for the New York Yankees.

Yankee Stadium’s sound system failed before New York took the field against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

New York took a 6-0 lead before audio was restored at the end of the top of the second.

There was no introduction of players or national anthem, and a pregame tribute to the late Gene Michael was scrapped. Players hit without their walk-up music.

It did not hurt the Yankees. Six of New York’s first seven batters reached against Wade Miley as the Yankees knocked out Wade Miley after one-third of an inning.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball