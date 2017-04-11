Seattle’s Segura placed on 10-day DL with hamstring strain

SEATTLE (AP) The Seattle Mariners have placed shortstop Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Segura was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday, a day after he left Seattle’s 6-0 win over Houston following the third inning. Mariners manager Scott Servais was hopeful a DL stint could be avoided, but Seattle needed additional infield depth while carrying an extra pitcher in the bullpen.

Segura is Seattle’s only regular hitting above .300 through the first full week of the regular season. He is hitting .313 with 10 hits and six runs scored.

The Mariners selected infielder Mike Freeman from Triple-A Tacoma to take Segura’s spot and designated for assignment left-handed pitcher Paul Fry to clear room on the 40-man roster. Freeman was removed from the 40-man roster during spring training when pitcher Chase De Jong was acquired from the Dodgers.

