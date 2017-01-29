Seattle Pilots History: Miguel Fuentes Killed in Puerto Rico

Miguel Fuentes threw the final inning in Seattle Pilots history. Unfortunately, that would be the final inning that he would pitch in the Majors, as he was killed on this day in 1970.

The Seattle Pilots lasted for all of one season before going bankrupt and moving to Milwaukee, where they would be renamed the Brewers. And yet, despite that one season, or perhaps because of it, the Pilots still capture the imaginations of baseball fans. Pilots memorabilia still sells quite well amongst collectors, and Jim Bouton‘s infamous book, Ball Four, gave everyone insight as to what it is like in a Major League clubhouse.

Of the trivia associated with the Pilots, Miguel Fuentes is known for throwing the final inning in team history. On October 2, 1969, he allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth against the Oakland A’s. That capped a season where he was signed as an amateur free agent out of Puerto Rico, spending most of the year with the Clinton Pilots before being brought to September as rosters expanded.

Unfortunately, that would be the last inning that Fuentes would pitch in the Majors. He headed back to Puerto Rico in the offseason, where he pitched for the Caguas Criollos. After the season ended, Fuentes found himself in a bar a few days later. Due to plumbing issues, patrons had to relieve themselves outside, as Fuentes himself did. Another patron thought that Fuentes was too close to his car, and shot him three times. He was sent to the hospital in a state of shock, where he died from his wounds.

At the time of his death, Fuentes was considered the top prospect in the Pilots system. He had performed well in Clinton, posting an 8-2 record with a 1.46 ERA and a 0.932 WHiP. In his 74 innings, he struck out 62 batters while issuing only 22 walks and allowing 47 hits.

Although he struggled at times with the Pilots, Fuentes still showed signs of the pitcher he could have developed into. He posted a 1-3 record with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.731 WHiP, walking 16 batters with 14 strikeouts in 26 innings, but he did have some strong outings. Three of his four relief outings were scoreless. In his victory, he allowed only one run on seven hits and two walks, showing that he had the stuff to succeed in the Majors.

Instead, because of one drunken moment, Fuentes was never able to fulfill that potential. He could have been a homegrown star for the Pilots/Brewers organization, but instead will be remembered as a trivia answer.

