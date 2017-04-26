Seattle Mariners: A Different Role for Edwin Diaz

The struggling Seattle Mariners will look to use Edwin Diaz in a more dynamic role out of their bullpen.

The Seattle Mariners are stuck in last place in the American League West. Because of this, they haven’t been able to use their best reliever Edwin Diaz much since he has been used as their closer. However, you usually have to get your closer a lead in order to use him and the Mariners just haven’t been able to really get to that point much this season.

The Cleveland Indians used reliever Andrew Miller in a more expanded role last season once they traded for him. Now, it appears the Mariners will take a page out of the Indians’ playbook and unleash Diaz in a different role this season. Manager Scott Servais explained to The News Tribune:

“He needs to pitch,” Servais said. “I don’t just want to stick him down there and wait because he’s the closer. He is so young. It may depend on where we are in the game. He hasn’t pitched much lately at all. “He might go five outs. He might go six outs. In a road game, don’t be shocked if he comes in there in the eighth inning of a tie game. I know it’s not the traditional closer role, but that kind of how I see using him.”

The Mariners have other players who can get three outs at some point in the game if they need it. When Steve Cishek comes back, he can close games for the Mariners which can allow Diaz to flourish even more in that multiple-inning role.

Guys like Adam Warren on the New York Yankees and Chris Devenski of the Houston Astros have made huge impacts for their respective clubs in that kind of role. It helps save other arms in the bullpen for that next game or two where maybe you have to use multiple relievers.

Look, the Mariners’ problems are more than just changing Diaz’s role can fix. It’s not that simple. However, Diaz is just 23 years old and hasn’t even spent an entire year in the big leagues. He needs the reps and the experience so he can continue to develop. Sitting in the bullpen, waiting on the ninth inning isn’t going to do that. Last week, DIaz had five days off between appearances. That just can’t happen.

Good job by the Mariners in recognizing this. Can it lead to an improvement in the standings? That’s a separate issue.

