Seattle Mariners 40th Anniversary All-Time Roster: The Introduction

The Seattle Mariners are about to begin their 40th season as part of Major league Baseball. In honor of that momentous celebration, here at Sodo Mojo, we will be deciding who the best M’s players were at each position according to us.

The Mariners might not have the storied history or laundry list of hall of famers that the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, or Philadelphia Phillies have had, but their 40 years of taking part in America’s pastime have been memorable, in large part because of the players that we will list over the next month.

The franchise has seen its ups and downs -mostly downs over the last decade and a half- but that has put a damper on the incredible players from the past, two of which (Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.) have been enshrined in Baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York in the past couple years.

Not to mention recent key additions that have the potential to join “The Big Unit” and “The Kid” in the hall once their respective careers end down the road.

Our goal is to pay tribute to the players that made the biggest impact and had the most successful careers at each position while donning a M’s uniform.

We will not only go through each chosen players history and accomplishments with the M’s, but we will also highlight some of their best outings as part of the great organization that is the Seattle Mariners.

Keep in mind, this is by no means a definitive list, they are the collective opinions of the Sodo Mojo team.

We will start on the mound with the M’s best pitcher in history on February 1st.

Let the barroom debate begin!

