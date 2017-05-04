Scully returns to Dodger Stadium for ring of honor induction

LOS ANGELES (AP) Vin Scully returned to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, cracking jokes and telling stories as if he had never left.

Scully retired last year following his 67th season broadcasting Dodgers games. He was back at the ballpark to become the 11th inductee into the Dodgers ring of honor prior to a game against the San Francisco Giants. He’ll share the honor with Jackie Robinson, Tommy Lasorda, Pee Wee Reese and Don Drysdale, among others.

”It’s very emotional, even though I don’t show it,” Scully said. ”I’m pretty good at looking stoic. I don’t see those numbers. When I look at what you would call numbers, I see faces. I hear voices. I see those numbers’ movement. I look at 39, and I don’t see 39. I see Roy Campanella. I see outside the kitchen in Vero Beach (the Dodgers former spring training facility).

”I used to literally sit at his feet with a lot of other young ballplayers, and Campy would tell stories. I can do that with every number up there.”

The 89-year-old Scully said he hasn’t been watching Dodgers games. Instead, he said he sits outside his Hidden Hills home with his wife Sandi and a cold beverage. He follows the Dodgers by reading the newspaper the next day.

Retirement seems to agree with Scully, who wore his usual suit for the occasion.

”I think it’s easier than I thought because I’m totally and completely at peace,” Scully said. ”It’s a remarkable feeling. It’s not like, `Gosh, I feel good. I could’ve done another year.’ No, none of that. I’m completely at peace mentally, physically as best as I can be. I’m in the right spot of my life at the right time.”

