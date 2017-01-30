Scouting Experts Aren’t Agreeing on Yankees Prospect Jorge Mateo

There are few minor leaguers in the Yankees system ready for the new season quite like Jorge Mateo is. The electric middle-infielder experienced every prospect’s worst nightmare last season, regression.

Unfortunately, that’s what Mateo’s 2016 was. In 113 games at High-A Tampa (he was promoted by the Yankees in 2015), his walk rate, strikeout rate, batting average and on-base percentage didn’t even live up to his production at Low-A Charleston the previous year.

To make matters worse, Mateo reportedly “expressed his displeasure” to team executives when his teammate, Miguel Andujar, was promoted to Double-A Trenton and he wasn’t. He was suspended for two weeks due to insubordination as a result, though the Yankees never confirmed the specific reason.

When Keith Law released his annual prospect rankings, Mateo did not crack the top 100. He wasn’t even an honorable mention. Harsh right? MLB Pipeline certainly thought so. MLB.com’s minor league website ranked Mateo 47th on its top 100.

Whereas Law saw troubling setbacks at the plate and at shortstop, MLB Pipeline saw a player that still has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. Take a look at this tidbit from their assessment:

“While his speed gets the most attention, Mateo has a nice array of tools. His deceptive strength gives him solid raw power and he has an offensive ceiling of a .275 hitter with 15 homers per season. Few players can match his combination of quickness and arm strength, though he has been erratic at shortstop and is more likely to wind up at second base or in center field.”

Mateo will turn 22 this June, which would make him the youngest player on the Double-A roster if he was promoted right now. There’s also Gleyber Torres. Playing Mateo at second is as much about his defensive issues at short as it is about Torres’ defensive proficiency there.

In ranking the Yankees’ top prospects, Law put Mateo seventh. Despite concerns about inconsistency, poor contact and plate discipline, the ranking (one above Tyler Wade) shows definitive faith in Mateo’s considerable natural talent.

Ultimately, ranking prospects is not only about evaluations and projections; it requires perspective. Is Jorge Mateo a headcase, or is he passionate? Is he defensively challenged, or is he more of a second baseman?

And no, 2017 will not be his make-or-break year. Let’s nip that in the bud. 2017 will certainly be important for his development. He can start by showing he can be patient, at the plate and in waiting for a call-up.

