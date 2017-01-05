San Francisco Giants: Watch video of Barry Bonds in 1992 Dunk Contest.

If you don’t follow San Francisco Giants legend, Barry Bonds, on Twitter…

…you should go follow San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds on Twitter.

Now.

Caption this sleepy selfie of me and my buddy Magic ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/puHh93zMZC — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) November 21, 2016

You want me to caption that, Barry?

Beautiful.

There’s my caption.

The dog looks incredibly comfortable and asleep, and you look like the Home Run King.

It’s beautiful.

I find myself stumbling across at least one tweet a week from Barry, that always seems to bring me an organic happiness that is unlike any other.

Mountain Biking, His Family, San Francisco, Old Game Used Cleats….his twitter account really covers it all.

Today Barry tweeted out a link, and me being the curious and engaging follower I am, I decided I would find out what it was.

Boy am I happy I follow Barry Lamar Bonds on Twitter…

The link Barry tweeted out was an old video of the Foot Locker dunk contest from 1992, an event where professional athletes from all different sports came together to participate and compete in a slam dunk contest. In the video, Bonds and Deion Sanders are competing against each other to move on to the next round…Oh yea, and Dickie V is calling the whole thing. You’re welcome.

Deion cant finish a dunk.

Barry soars like Michael Jordan in Space Jam and scores a 9.5.

Look at that bounce.

Wow.

Look at that young, innocent, handsome Barry.

Wow and Wow.

This absolutely confirms that Barry Bonds could have made an NBA roster during the early 1990’s. It also confirms that Deion Sanders could not have.

Hey, baseball and football are good enough, Deion.

Just an A+ video that Barry dropped from the clouds on a random Thursday.

Thanks Barry.

Go follow him now. Thank me later.

