San Francisco Giants: Tyler Beede is a Dope Rapper & MLB.com’s 88th Ranked Prospect

San Francisco Giants 2014 first round draft pick, Tyler Beede, was ranked 88th in the recent MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospect List of 2017.

While many in the baseball world know that Beede is one of the top prospects in the game, many do not know that Beede is also a rapper. And a pretty dope rapper at that.

Some know him as Tyler Beede.

Some know him as The Champ from Vandy.

Some now know him as the 88th ranked prospect in baseball.

Allow me to re-introduce himself… his name is Young… Beedah.

… I mean…

Where can I buy an album?

The San Francisco Giants have to be the most musically talented professional sports franchise in the history of sports franchises. Between Zito, Peavy, Flannery and now Young Beedah? Are you serious?!

I didn’t even mention Brian Wilson. Not only was he a 2-time World Series Champion for the Giants, he also happened to be the leader and co-founder of the Beach Boys. #AlternativeFacts

Tyler Beede, aka Young Beedah, is the Giants top ranked prospect, but that isn’t the only reason fans should be excited about the 23 year old right hander from Auburn, Mass.

Beede was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1st round of the 2011 draft.

Beede said no thank you.

As a baseball fan and a normal human being, that tells me one thing — Tyler Bedde has more belief and confidence in himself than anyone else in this world.

He passed up millions and went on to win the College World Series with Vanderbilt.

The San Francisco Giants drafted him with the 14th pick in the 1st round of the 2014 draft.

Beede said yes.

The San Francisco Giants have a real gem in their back pocket, and Giants fans should be really happy about Tyler Beede.

The guy is a winner, a stud pitcher and also drops fire bars.

Young Beedah.

He is my new favorite Giant and he is also my new favorite rapper.

Migos, who?!?!??!?

“On the boats lets cue to duck, now hold your rings for the city……we’re champs here in this city.”

– Young Beedah “Boston Strong”

Psh. This guys fits in already. #CityOfChampions #GoGiants

