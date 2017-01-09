San Francisco Giants: Top Ten First Baseman in Team History

The San Francisco Giants were founded in 1883. They have won more games than any team in Major League baseball history. This is our second All-Time list of the off-season, looking at the greatest first baseman in team history.

The San Francisco Giants have had some amazing first baseman in their history. Thanks to Baseball Reference, we have the ability to compare players from different eras and from different centuries. We will be able to compare Giants from both New York and San Francisco, dating back to the beginning of our national pastime.

Right off the bat, I will tell die hard Giants fans that fan favorite J.T. Snow did not make the top ten list. He is ranked 12th according to career WAR as a Giant. Over nine seasons and 1182 games as a Giant, Snow earned a 12.4 WAR with a slashline of .273/.369/.438 for an OPS of .807. While every fan remembers Snow fondly and remembers where they were when he homered against the Mets or saved Darren Baker in the World Series, he just did not have the impact on the field as much as the other Giants on this list.

For what it’s worth, I was shocked Snow was so low on this list and think it is borderline blasphemous for him to be left off. With top ten lists, I have tried to keep emotion out of the decision making. However, if my two paragraphs about Snow proves, emotion is inevitable.

So where does current San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt land on our list? You’ll have to read to find out.

10. Fred Merkle (1907-1916)

Wins Above Replacement: 14.0

Merkle played ten seasons with the Giants. He finished in the top 20 in the Most Valuable Player voting twice, finishing 7th in 1911. That season was his best, according to WAR, with a 3.8, along with a slashline of .283/.342/.431 for an OPS of .773. Some of his numbers were even better in 1912, including career highs in batting average and runs batted in, for very strong two year totals.

Overall, he played 1105 career games at first base in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .272/.332/.390 for an OPS of .722.

9. Brandon Belt (2011-Current)

Wins Above Replacement: 16.9

Belt has played six seasons with the Giants. He went to the All-Star game in 2016 and finished last season with a slashline of .275/.394/.474 for an OPS of .868.

Belt has been consistent throughout his career and his consistency has been the main reason for most fans frustration. While most players would earn praise for consistency, Belt is looked at more as a player who hasn’t improved instead of a player who continues to produce.

Belt will likely hit 15-20 home runs in 2017 with 65-75 runs batted in while hitting .270. He will have a slugging percentage over .450 and he will have an OPS over .800. He is unlikely to hit 30 home runs, drive in 100 runs or hit .300. He will almost certainly not have an OPS over .900. Because fans want that from Belt, fans will continue to be unhappy with the Giants productive and consistent first baseman.

So far, he has played 712 career games at first base in San Francisco and has a career slashline with the Giants of .272/.359/.460 for an OPS of .818. Despite many fans cries for a recount, those numbers are right with J.T. Snow‘s production in San Francisco and both are strong defensive first baseman. Snow certainly has more hardware with Gold Gloves, but Belt is underrated as a defender.

8. Dan McGann (1902-1907)

Wins Above Replacement: 17.2

McGann played six seasons with the Giants. His best season was in 1905 and finished that season with a slashline of .299/.391/.434 for an OPS of .825. His numbers dropped during the World Series, but McGann and the Giants beat the Philadelphia A’s that year to win the championship.

Overall, he played 682 career games at first base in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .279/.358/.372 for an OPS of .730.

7. High Pockets Kelly (1915-1926)

Wins Above Replacement: 22.6

Kelly played 11 seasons with the Giants. In his final three seasons in New York, Kelly earned MVP votes, finishing as high as third in 1925. That season he ended with a slashline of .309/.350/.471 for an OPS of .821. He also added 20 home runs and 99 runs driven in. The previous season, he had a career high 136 RBI’s.

Overall, he played 1136 career games at first base in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .301/.348/.465 for an OPS of .813.

6. Johnny Mize (1942-1949)

Wins Above Replacement: 28.3

Mize played only five seasons with the Giants. After his first season with the team in 1942, he spent the next three years fighting overseas in World War II. The Hall of Famer went to the All-Star game nine times in his career and four times with the Giants. In his first four years with the Giants, he also earned MVP votes and finished third in 1947. That year he was a WAR of 7.1 and finished that season with a slashline of .302/.384/.614 for an incredible OPS of .998. He also had career highs in home runs and RBI’s with 51 and 138 respectively.

Overall, he played 655 career games at first base in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .299/.389/.549 for an OPS of .938.

5. Orlando Cepeda (1958-1966)

Wins Above Replacement: 30.4

Cepeda played nine seasons with the Giants. The Hall of Famer won Rookie of the Year honors in 1958 and finished second in the MVP voting in 1961. He finished that season with a slashline of .311/.362/.609 for an OPS of .970. He also hit 46 home runs and drove in 142 runs. He also went to six straight All-Star games from 1959-1964

Overall, “The Baby Bull” played 1114 career games in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .308/.352/.535 for an OPS of .887.

4. Will Clark (1986-1993)

Wins Above Replacement: 35.5

Clark played eight seasons with the Giants. He went to five straight All-Star games from 1988-1992. “The Thrill” finished second in the MVP voting in 1989 and ended that season with a slashline of .333/.407/.546 for an OPS of .953. He also won MVP honors in the 1989 National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, hitting a “Superman” like .650/.682/1.200 for an out of this world OPS of 1.882 over the five games.

Overall, he played 1160 career games at first base in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .299/.373/.499 for an OPS of .872.

3. Roger Connor (1883-1894)

Wins Above Replacement: 52.9

Connor was the original New York Giant first baseman. The Hall of Famer played ten seasons with the Giants. His best season was 1885, where he earned a WAR of 8.1 and finished that season with a slashline of .371/.435/.495 for an OPS of .929. From 1885-1888 alone, Connor earned a WAR of 28.9, which by itself, would have been good enough for 6th on this list.

Overall, he played 1120 career games at first base in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .319/.402/.488 for an OPS of .890.

2. Bill Terry (1923-1936)

Wins Above Replacement: 54.2

Terry played all 14 seasons of his career with the Giants. The Hall of Famer earned MVP votes in seven different seasons, finishing as high as third in both 1929 and 1931. He went to the All-Star game three straight seasons from 1933-1935. Unfortunately, his best season was in 1930 despite there being no MVP award in 1930. The Sporting News, which attempted to fill the MVP void, announced its own selection of Terry as the Most Valuable Player for the National League. He earned a WAR of 7.1 and finished that season with an unbelievable slashline of .401/.452/.619 for an OPS of 1.071.

Overall, he played 1721 career games at first base in New York and had a career slashline of .341/.393/.506 for an OPS of .899.

1. Willie McCovey (1959-1980)

Wins Above Replacement: 59.3

McCovey played 19 seasons with the Giants. The Hall of Famer won Rookie of the Year honors in 1959 and MVP honors in 1969. He earned a WAR of 8.1 that season and finished with a slashline of 320/.453/.656 for an OPS of 1.108. He also added 45 home runs and 126 runs batted in. He went to six All-Star games and earned MVP votes in ten separate seasons.

Overall, “Stretch” played 2256 career games at first base in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .274/.377/.524 for an OPS of .900.

When the team builds a statue of your likeness, names the water that runs alongside the stadium and names an award given to the most inspirational player on the team after you, you know you are one of the greatest in team history.

