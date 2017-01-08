San Francisco Giants: Top Ten Catchers in Team History

The San Francisco Giants were founded in 1883. They have won more games than any team in Major League baseball history. This is our first All-Time list of the off-season, looking at the greatest catchers in team history.

The San Francisco Giants have had some amazing catchers in their history. Thanks to Baseball Reference, we have the ability to compare catchers from different eras and from different centuries. We will be able to compare Giants from both New York and San Francisco, dating back to the beginning of our national pastime.

Where does current San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey land on our list? You’ll have to read to find out.

10. Dick Dietz (1966-1971)

Wins Above Replacement: 11.6

Dietz played six seasons with the Giants. He went to the All-Star game in 1970 and finished that season with a slashline of .300/.426/.515 for an OPS of .941.

Overall, he played 563 career games at catcher in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .262/.384/.431 for an OPS of .815.

9. Shanty Hogan (1928-1932)

Wins Above Replacement: 11.7

Hogan played five seasons with the Giants. His best season was his first in 1928. He finished 8th in the Most Valuable Player voting and had a slashline of .333/.406/.477 for an OPS of .883.

Overall, he played 618 career games at catcher in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .311/.363/.439 for an OPS of .802.

8. Wes Westrum (1947-1957)

Wins Above Replacement: 12.1

Westrum played 11 seasons with the Giants. His went to two All-Star games in 1952 and 1953, but his best season was in 1951. Even though he had a batting average of .219, he had a slashline of .219/.400/.418 for an OPS of .818. He finished 1951 with 20 home runs, 70 runs batted in and 104 walks. Most importantly, he was the team’s catcher for the Giants last World Series championship in New York in 1954.

Overall, he played 919 career games at catcher in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .217/.356.373 for an OPS of .729.

7. Bob Brenly (1981-1989)

Wins Above Replacement: 12.1

Brenly played nine seasons with the Giants. His went to the All-Star game in 1984, where he had a slashline of .291/.352/.464 for an OPS of .816. He finished 1984 with 20 home runs, 80 runs batted in and finished 21st in the MVP voting. His presence in the locker room was felt during the team’s resurgence in the late 1980’s, when the team finally made it back to the post-season and ultimately the World Series in 1987 and 1989, respectively.

Overall, he played 823 career games at catcher in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .250/.333/.408 for an OPS of .740.

6. Harry Danning (1933-1942)

Wins Above Replacement: 15.5

Danning played ten seasons with the Giants. His went to four straight All-Star games from 1938-1941. His best season was 1939, where he had a slashline of .313/.359/.479 for an OPS of .838. Danning finished every season from 1937 to 1941 among the finalists for the Most Valuable Player award, finishing as high as seventh in 1940. He also played in two World Series in 1936 and 1937.

Overall, he played 890 career games at catcher in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .285/.330/.415 for an OPS of .745.

5. Tom Haller (1961-1967)

Wins Above Replacement: 19.0

Haller played seven seasons with the Giants. His went to two All-Star games as a Giant in 1966 and 1967. In 1966, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 67 runs, His best season, according to WAR, was 1967, where he had a slashline of .251/.344/.415 for an OPS of .759. Haller was traded after the 1967 season to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, which turned out to be the first trade between the teams since their move from New York.

Overall, he played 761 career games at catcher in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .248/.340/.431 for an OPS of .770.

4. Chief Meyers (1909-1915)

Wins Above Replacement: 21.4

Meyers played seven seasons with the Giants. His finished in the top 10 in the MVP voting for three straight seasons from 1911-1913, finished as high as third in 1912. In 1912, he had his best season, according to WAR, with a slashline of .358/.441/.477 for an OPS .918.

Overall, he played 840 career games at catcher in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .301/.376/.390 for an OPS of .766.

3. Roger Bresnahan (1902-1908)

Wins Above Replacement: 27.2

Bresnahan played seven seasons with the Giants. The Hall of Fame catcher played 17 seasons in Major League baseball. His best season with the Giants was in 1908, with a WAR of 5.9. For six seasons, from 1903-1908, He had at least a 3.5 Win season.

Overall, he played 751 career games at catcher in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .293/.403/.393 for an OPS of .795.

2. Buck Ewing (1883-1892)

Wins Above Replacement: 33.2

Ewing played nine seasons with the Giants. The Hall of Fame catcher played 18 seasons in Major League baseball. His best season with the Giants was in 1888, with a WAR of 4.8. For all nine seasons of his Giants career, he averaged over a 3 Win season, along with five seasons over 4.

Overall, he played 751 career games at catcher in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .293/.403/.393 for an OPS of .795.

1. Buster Posey (2009-Current)

Wins Above Replacement: 33.5

Posey won Rookie of the Year in 2010, Comeback Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player in 2012 and won his first Gold Glove this season. He has led a pitching staff and lineup to three World Series trophies and has been to four All-Star games. With his bat and glove, he has now established himself as the best catcher in the game. He has also earned a collectively higher WAR than both Hall of Famers in team history.

Overall, over 899 career games with the Giants so far, he has a slashline of .307/.373/.476 for an OPS of .848. 699 of those games have been at catcher.

It’s pretty outstanding that the Giants current catcher is the greatest catcher in team history. As fans, we are literally witnessing history before our eyes.

