San Francisco Giants: Top 10 Left Fielder in Team History

The San Francisco Giants were founded in 1883. They have won more games than any team in Major League baseball history. This is our All-Time list series of the off-season, looking at the greatest left fielders in team history.

The San Francisco Giants have had some amazing left fielders in their history, including one of the greatest to ever play the position. Thanks to Baseball Reference, we have the ability to compare players from different eras and from different centuries. We will be able to compare Giants from both New York and San Francisco, dating back to the beginning of our national pastime.

Will San Francisco Giants left fielder Mac Williamson land on this list someday? Giants fans would certainly love to see that.

10. Jeffrey Leonard (1981-1988)

Wins Above Replacement: 9.4

Leonard played eight seasons with the Giants. “Hackman,” as he was known, hit 99 home runs and drove in 435 runs for the Giants. He went to the All-Star game in 1987 and earned MVP votes in both 1983 and 1984. Leonard also earned back-to-back 3 Win seasons for the Giants in those two seasons.

He may be best known for his “one flap down” home run trot against the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1987 National League Championship Series. He was so dominant in that NLCS he was named the MVP despite the Giants not winning the series. He hit 4 home runs and slashed .417/.500/.917 for an incredible OPS of 1.417.

Here are all four home runs from that epic 1987 series in all their glory with Vin Scully telling the story as only Vin Scully can.

Overall, he played 789 career games in left field in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .275/.317/.439 for an OPS of .756.

9. Sam Mertes (1903-1906)

Wins Above Replacement: 12.1

Mertes played only four seasons with the Giants. Mertes hit 96 doubles in four years and in his first three seasons in New York he had more walks than strikeouts. In his career with the Giants he only struck out 176 times while drawing 200 walks.

Overall, he played 507 career games in left field in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .273/.348/.404 for an OPS of .753.

8. Gary Matthews (1972-1976)

Wins Above Replacement: 12.5

Matthews played five seasons with the Giants. Nicknamed “Sarge,” Matthews won Rookie of the Year honors in 1973 in his first full season in San Francisco. That year he hit for a slashline of .300/.367/.444 for an OPS of .812.

Overall, he played 594 career games in left field in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .287/.367/.443 for an OPS of .810.

7. Irish Meusel (1921-1926)

Wins Above Replacement: 12.6

Meusel played six seasons with the Giants. The Oakland, Calif. native, Meusel played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues. His best year came in 1925 when he finished 12th in the MVP voting and earned a slashline of .328/.363/.548 for an OPS of .912.

Overall, he played 765 career games in left field in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .314/.352/.477 for an OPS of .829.

6. Jo-Jo Moore (1930-1941)

Wins Above Replacement: 17.0

Moore played all 12 seasons of his career with the Giants. The six time All-Star twice earned MVP votes, finishing as high as third in 1934. Moore finished the 1934 season slashing .331/.370/.486 for an OPS of .856.

Overall, he played 1,335 career games in left field in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .298/.344/.408 for an OPS of .752.

5. Jim O’Rourke (1885-1904)

Wins Above Replacement: 18.0

O’Rourke played eight seasons with the Giants. The Hall of Famer played 23 seasons in the big leagues, but the majority of his career was played in New York. 1885 was O’Rourke’s most valuable year according to WAR as he earned a 4 Win season with a slashline of .300/.354/.442 for an OPS of .796. He also had a great statistical season in 1889, slashing .321/.372/.438 for an OPS of .810.

Overall, he played 807 career games in left field in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .299/.350/.408 for an OPS of .758.

4. Monte Irvin (1949-1955)

Wins Above Replacement: 18.9

Irvin played seven seasons with the Giants. The Hall of Famer did not begin his Major League career until the age of 30 because of segregation. Irvin finished third in the voting for MVP in 1951, and despite losing in the World Series to the Yankees, he had an incredible slashline of .458/.500/.542 for an OPS of 1.042 in 24 World Series at-bats.

Irvin would win a World Series ring in 1954 as the team’s primary left fielder.

Overall, he played 653 career games in left field in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .296/.389/.477 for an OPS of .866.

3. Kevin Mitchell (1987-1991)

Wins Above Replacement: 19.1

Mitchell played five seasons with the Giants. A converted third baseman, Mitchell became the Giants everyday left fielder in 1988. In 1989 Mitchell won the National League MVP hitting 47 home runs, driving in 125 runs and finishing with a slashline of .291/.365/.635 for an outstanding OPS of 1.023. He also finished with an incredible 192 OPS+.

Mitchell was traded two seasons later to the Seattle Mariners, but his five seasons were some of the most memorable in team history. Even with all the home runs, Mitchell might be best remembered for his bare handed catch in St. Louis.

Overall, he played 624 career games in left field in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .278/.356/.536 for an OPS of .892.

2. George Burns (1911-1921)

Wins Above Replacement: 36.1

Burns played 11 seasons with the Giants. In 1913 and 1914, Burns earned MVP votes, finishing fourth in 1914. That year he had a slashline of .303/.403/.417 for an OPS of .820. That also led to a 6 Win season for Burns. He had another 6 Win season in 1917 as well.

Overall, he played 1,362 career games in left field in New York and had a career slashline with the Giants of .290/.368/.391 for an OPS of .759.

1. Barry Bonds (1993-2007)

Wins Above Replacement: 112.3

Bonds played 15 seasons for the Giants, but his first five included winning the Gold Glove while playing left field.

For all of Bonds’ offensive numbers over his career, it is easy for fans to forget how good Bonds was defensively. Several times in a Giants uniform Bonds would play the carom off the left field wall and get the runner at second base.

Overall, he played 1,976 career games in left field in San Francisco and had a career slashline with the Giants of .312/.477/.666 for an incredible OPS of 1.143. He also tallied 12 All-Star appearances and five MVP’s while with the Giants. Bonds is certainly worthy of our top spot as the greatest left fielder in team history.

Be sure to check back each day with our top 10 lists for each position in San Francisco Giants history at Around the Foghorn.

