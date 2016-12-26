San Francisco Giants Sign Conor Gillaspie to Minor League Deal

The San Francisco Giants continue to bring in competition for the 2017 Opening Day roster, this time signing October legend Conor Gillaspie back for another year. According to Matt Eddy of Baseball America, the deal is a minor league deal.

#Giants sign 3B Conor Gillaspie to minor league deal. San Fran originally drafted him in supp first round in 2008. — Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) February 6, 2016

Gillaspie is a former first round pick of the San Francisco Giants back in 2008. After being traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2013, the former 37th overall pick returned to the Giants in 2016. Gillaspie played mostly a utility role until Matt Duffy was traded and Eduardo Nunez went down with injury. Conor took over the everyday third base duties and became a solid contributor.

His contributions exploded in October. His home run off Jeurys Familia in the National League Wild Card game helped Madison Bumgarner and the Giants finally take hold of an epic pitchers duel against Noah Syndergaard. Gillaspie would go on to slash .421/.421/.684 for an OPS of 1.105 in 19 post-season at bats in the Wild Card and National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

He will head into 2017 competing with Nunez and possibly top prospect Christian Arroyo for the everyday third baseman job. His ability to hit from the right side and pinch hit should guarantee him a spot on the roster on Opening Day.

Be sure to check back each day for the latest hot stove news about the San Francisco Giants with Around the Foghorn.

This article originally appeared on