San Francisco Giants: Santiago Casilla Nearing Deal with Oakland, Sources Say

Last season signaled the end of the Core Four of the San Francisco Giants bullpen. Santiago Casilla‘s struggles last season were the poster child for the end of the Core Four. Now he is likely the first to move on.

It was a relationship that we knew couldn’t truly last forever. The San Francisco Giants bullpen largely stayed in-tact, with its defined roles from 2010-2015. Jeremy Affeldt retired, and then all hell broke loose.

The bullpen last year blew a total of 32 saves, and the remaining three members of the core four endured easily their most difficult years in orange and black. With all three being free agents, and an emerging young foundation of the bullpen, it felt like this whole “Core Four” bullpen thing was about to come to an end. He is now close to signing with the A’s on a two-year deal, per the reports of FanRag Sports’, Robert Murray.

Sources: #Athletics close to two-year deal with RHP Santiago Casilla. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 11, 2017

The bullpen imploded in spectacular fashion during Game 4 of the NLDS, and left a very passionate Giant “weeping in the clubhouse” according to Carl Steward with the Mercury news. Santiago knew that it was pretty much over. His quotes in Steward’s article are enough to make your heart hurt a bit: I never had that moment before during five years here,” he said.

“I had a little struggle. But everybody (in the bullpen) has had their bad moments. I think they forgot all the great moments I’ve had here. I’ve pitched a lot in the playoffs and done my job. I know I am a good pitcher.”

No, Santiago. We won’t forget all the great moments you had in the Orange and Black. In fact, we went the lengths to immortalize his top five moments as a San Francisco Giant:

Take a look, and fill your mind with happy thoughts of the great moments Casilla gave us as a member of the Giants.

