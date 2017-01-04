San Francisco Giants: Jake Peavy’s Top Five Moments as a Giant

The San Francisco Giants traded for Jake Peavy at the 2014 trade deadline and his impact was immediate. After an injury to Matt Cain, Peavy stepped in and essentially replaced Cain in the rotation and allowed the Giants to continue to build momentum towards another World Series championship.

He brought the same drive and intensity he had in when he played for manager Bruce Bochy when they were both in San Diego and it rubbed off on his teammates. Peavy instantly became one of the team’s vocal leaders in the clubhouse and on the mound.

Peavy had won his first championship with the Boston Red Sox in 2013, and he wasn’t ready to stop winning rings. He was one of the team’s best pitchers down the stretch and helped lead them into October.

Fans will remember Peavy’s fire and his strong outings, but it might be his work off the field that is the most memorable and will ultimately be the longest lasting in San Francisco.

But for our list, we will limit the moments to what Peavy did between the lines.

Jake Peavy Moment Number 5: Peavy “Makes” a Basket Catch

Jake Peavy always let everyone know how he was feeling, and when he didn’t get a strike call on a check swing he made sure the umpire at third base knew it. Buster Posey didn’t notice that Peavy was still arguing with the third base ump and lobbed the ball back to the mound. As it turned out, Posey isn’t the only Bay Area sharpshooter as he lobbed the ball right into Peavy’s glove. What could have been a scary moment turned out to be a hilarious memory.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jake Peavy Moment Number 4: Peavy’s Big Fly and Big Night

Jake Peavy is legally blind and needs his catchers to color code their fingers just to see which pitch to throw. So the idea that Peavy could hit a major league fastball at the plate might seem impossible or at least improbable. That didn’t stop Jake on this night as he crushed a ball to left center to give the Giants a 4-0 lead in a game he would also win, striking out eight over six plus innings in a 5-3 win.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jake Peavy Moment Number 3: Peavy’s goes 7 2/3 for a 2-1 Win

Jake Peavy had some big outings in 2014 and this might have been his best. Over 7 2/3 innings, he allowed one run and earned his fourth straight win. It was a huge win as the Giants were pushing for a playoff spot in late September. It was exactly why the Giants brought Peavy to San Francisco and on this night, he was at his best.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jake Peavy Moment Number 2: Peavy’s First Post-Season Win

Jake Peavy was brought in to help the Giants win the World Series again and his performance in the National League Division Series was exactly what they had in mind. Peavy only allowed 2 hits over 5 2/3 shutout innings. The Giants would go onto win the game and the series. It was the signature performance from Peavy that post-season and it got the Giants off to the start they desperately needed against the powerful Washington Nationals.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jake Peavy Moment Number 1: 7 No Hit Innings Thanks to Brandon Crawford

Jake Peavy had some memorable nights at AT&T Park, but none were quite as memorable as his near no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. Facing his old team, Peavy heading into the seventh inning with the No-No still in tact. With a runner on first base and one out, shortstop Brandon Crawford made a sensational diving stop of a ground ball up the middle. He immediately flipped the ball to Joe Panik, mirroring the play the two made in Kansas City during the World Series. Panik immediately fired the ball to Travis Ishikawa at first and the double play kept the hitless performance going. For Peavy, it was his best start as a Giant. He would lose the no hit bid the following inning, and leave the game to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your browser does not support iframes.

No player will ever match the fire and intensity that Jake Peavy had or the passion and desire he showed. He was a one of a kind personality that will be remembered in San Francisco for years to come.

