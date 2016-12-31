San Francisco Giants: Is Hunter Pence Playing Football For Alabama?!

Is San Francisco Giants Outfielder, Hunter Pence, playing football For Alabama?!

So I happened to be watching some college football this afternoon, and who do I see? San Francisco Giants outfielder, Hunter Pence!

I mean we knew our right fielder was a scooter riding, rap song singing, cold brew addict who also plays baseball, but who knew that he is also a Wide Receiver for the University of Alabama?

The man really does it all, doesn’t he?

I can’t believe that Bobby, Brian and Boch would actually let one our marquee players suit up for Nick Saban in the offseason, just really irresponsible if you ask me.

Update:

I guess it turns out that the Wide Receiver who I mistakenly thought was Hunter Pence is not actually Hunter Pence. I guess Bobby and the boys actually know what they are doing.

The imposter is Gherig Dieter…

…Looks like this guy has a favorite baseball team and a a favorite baseball player. Either that or Hunter Pence has a younger brother who he nor anyone knows about.

It looks like I’m going to have to watch this upcoming NCAA Championship Game very closely, might see the San Francisco Giants Right Fielder in the crowd (or field) with a crimson #11 jersey on.

I mean come on…

Stay tuned to Around the Foghorn as we build up to the 2017 Season!

