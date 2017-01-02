San Francisco Giants: Derek Law, the Newest Harlem Globetrotter?

San Francisco Giants Relief Pitcher Derek Law, might need to consider changing professions after suiting up for the Harlem Globetrotters during a stop in Law’s hometown of Pittsburg, PA.

Let’s be honest, the San Francisco Giants bullpen was downright atrocious last year.

From April to October, the Giants bullpen was awful, setting team records for blown saves and exploded fan heads.

Uhh-Hmmm…Game 4 anyone?

Ugh…I just threw up a little bit…

As bad as the Giants bullpen was last year, rookie reliever Derek Law was seemingly one of the few shining stars in a group filled with star dust. Law posted a 4-2 record, 2.13 ERA and 50 K’s in 55 innings for the Giants in 2016, which made him one of the most dependable guys in the bullpen.

As good of a player as Derek Law is, and as important to the Giants as he has become, Law might seriously consider quitting baseball and becoming a global basketball star with the Harlem Globetrotters…

Law was invited by Globetrotters to be an “honorary guest” when the basketball tour came to the relief pitcher’s hometown of Pittsburg, PA last week.

Law wasn’t just a guest, he actually suited up and participated in the pregame introductions.

Oh yeah, and he actually played in the game.

We know @DerekLaw64 from @SFGiants has a mean fastball. But does he have a jump shot? pic.twitter.com/EJoOpgfkNH — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) December 29, 2016

Let’s just say the guy was an absolute natural.

I mean did you see the form on that free throw?

Just an absolute thing of beauty.

Watching that video made me think that Derek Law was the full-time Globetrotter and all the other guys on the court were random relief pitchers fulfilling their “honorary guest” rolls.

Giants fans better hope that the Harlem Globetrotter front office doesn’t pony up some big bucks in attempt to lure this special talent away from the baseball field, because no one can deny his electricity on the court this past week.

Derek Law aka “Special K.”

The San Francisco Giants have themselves a baller.

