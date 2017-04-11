San Francisco Giants: Buster Posey Looks to Be Fine After Fastball to Helmet

Despite being hit by a fastball to the helmet during the San Francisco Giants’ 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Buster Posey appears to be fine.

In a moment that put everyone at AT&T Park on the edge of their seats, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey took a 94 mph fastball from Arizona Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker to the head. Thankfully, once the trainers helped him off the field, everything points toward Posey being OK.

“He’s fine right now,” manager Bruce Bochy said (per usatoday.com). “We’ll continue to keep an eye on him.”

Although he appeared to be OK immediately after being hit, the Giants are delicately handling Posey’s injury. He will be kept under observation by trainers and reevaluated sometime today.

The Giants hope their beloved catcher will not share the same fate their second baseman did last year.

After taking a pitch to the head from future teammate Matt Moore last June, Joe Panik initially appeared to be unaffected by the blow. However, just over a week later he started to show signs of a concussion and ultimately missed 23 games.

In the mean time, Nick Hundley will assume Posey’s position behind the plate and Aaron Hill is available to serve as the team’s emergency catcher.

Following Posey’s hit-by-pitch, Walker went on to a sporadic outing. Through five innings, he allowed four walks with a 44-54 ball-to-strike ratio. Clearly, Walker was just as shaken up by his missed pitch as Posey.

“I was a little [shaken] after I hit Posey in the head,” Walker said (per usatoday.com). “That’s always scary. You never want to do that.”

In fact, he made a point to reach out to Hundley in the third inning and said, “Make sure Posey knows – if he’s alright, tell him I’m sorry.”

