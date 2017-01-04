San Francisco Giants Baseball is Coming…in 40 Days

The San Francisco Giants pitchers and catchers will report to camp on Monday, February 13th, with their first workouts being the following day on the 14th. It will certainly be a happy Valentine’s day for baseball fans.

Position players are scheduled to report on the 16th, with the first full squad practice on the 17th. After that, the first game of Spring Training starts February 24th. Spring Training will finish up at the end of march, when the Giants and A’s face off in their 3 game, pre-season exhibition game.

Baseball news! Giants pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13. First workout 2/14. Position players report 2/16, first full squad workout 2/17. — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) January 3, 2017

San Francisco Giants fans will also be able to go to AT&T Park on Saturday, February 11th for the team’s annual Fan Fest.

This is an intriguing year for the Giants with only one big signing in closer Mark Melancon and many of the team’s core players heading into their primes. Will Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey and Hunter Pence still be the leaders on the field as well as the clubhouse?

Will Johnny Cueto, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt become bigger factors on and off the field? Will Matt Moore, Eduardo Nunez and Will Smith become long term solutions for the Giants? Will the team’s young and unproven guys like Hunter Strickland, Derek Law and Mac Williamson step into bigger roles?

With so many questions, Spring training can’t come soon enough!

