San Francisco Giants: Barry Bonds Makes Progress But Still No Cooperstown

The San Francisco Giants Hall of Fame drought has now reached 18 years as Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent did not join former Giants greats in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bonds jumped from 44.3% to 53.8% since last season. Kent, meanwhile, made no gain, as he stayed at 16%. Lee Smith, who had a short stint in San Francisco as a relief pitcher, was in his final year of eligibility with the Baseball Writers and did not receive enough support either.

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were selected, with Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman falling just a few votes shy. Both Guerrero and Hoffman earned over 70%, so their chances of being voted in next year are likely. It takes 75% of the vote to be selected.

No player since Orlando Cepeda in 1999 has worn a San Francisco Giants hat on their Cooperstown plaque and no player since Randy Johnson in 2009 has worn a San Francisco Giants hat at any time in their career.

Bonds is the all-time leader in several stats, including home runs, walks and intentional walks. Kent is the all-time leader in home runs among second baseman and second to only Rogers Hornsby in both slugging percentage and OPS among qualified second baseman.

Fourteen players remain on the ballot for next season. Newcomers Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones and Johan Santana will be some of the likely candidates to receive votes in 2018.

Another player who will be eligible for the first time in 2018 is former Giants shortstop Omar Vizquel. If Bonds doesn’t make the Hall of Fame next year, there may be hope that Vizquel could earn selection.

