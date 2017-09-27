San Fran pitcher Matt Cain to retire after Saturday start
PHOENIX (AP) San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain says he’ll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego.
The 32-year-old Cain told his teammates on Wednesday in a closed meeting before the game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched the first perfect game in Giants’ history in 2012.
Cain, 3-11 this season, made his big-league debut with the Giants in 2005. He pitched in two of the Giants’ three winning World Series appearances since 2010. The right-hander has a career record of 104-118 with a 3.69 ERA.
The three-time All-Star is nearing the end of his contract with the Giants, who have an option for one more season.
