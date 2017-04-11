San Diego Padres: Will Myers Hits the Second Cycle in Padres History

Wil Myers recorded the first cycle of the 2017 season and the second cycle in San Diego Padres franchise history on Monday night in Denver.

The hardest part of recording a cycle is hitting a triple. On Monday, San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers waited until the top of the eighth inning to record his off of Colorado Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez.

Myers singled in the first, doubled with an RBI in the third, and hit a solo shot in the sixth. He finished the night 4-for-4 wth two RBI and two runs scored.

On the season, Myers is slashing .300/.567/.867 with two home runs and two doubles in 30 at-bats.

Myers may well be the best player on the Padres right now, but by recording a cycle on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, he achieved something Padres greats like Tony Gwynn didn’t while in California.

Pride of the Padres

When the Padres traded for Matt Kemp in 2014, the team though they were getting a jolt for their stagnant offense. Kemp hit .262/.489/.774 with 23 home runs and 100 strikeouts in his underwhelming season with San Diego. Then, in 2016, the Padres reversed course and traded Kemp to Atlanta for Hector Olivera.

Since trading Kemp, Myers has shined as the staple of San Diego’s offense. In an injury-shortened 2015 season, Myers hit .253/.427/.763 in 225 at-bats and struck out 55 times. He was used primarily as a leadoff hitter, where he recorded a .802 OPS with 29 RBI.

Even though Kemp has higher production numbers, Myers has consistently excelled in high leverage situations. This is the biggest reason why San Diego acquired the young slugger after trading Kemp.

In 39 high leverage at-bats in 2015, Myers recorded a .814 OPS with nine RBI and 17 total bases. To contrast, Kemp recorded a .735 OPS with 32 strikeouts in 2014, in his last year with the Padres. So far in 2017, Myers is hitting .500 with a .444 wOBA in high leverage situations.

Engine of success

This season, Myers has been the key to the Padres’ offensive rhythm. He leads the team in total bases, is second in XBH, third in OPS, and second in hits.

Myers was one of three Padres on Monday to record multiple hits, but he was the only one with three or more. Myers and Hunter Renfroe accounted for four of the five runs the Padres scored.

The young slugger’s ability to hit with runners on base is why manager Andy Green has Myers slotted third in the lineup. He’s slashing .389/.778/1.167 with an 11.1 percent strikeout rate when hitting third. This year, Myers has a 1.067 OPS with runners on base, and is hitting 1.6 runs above average, resulting in five RBI.

The Padres and Rockies continue their series in Denver on Tuesday. San Diego will send veteran righty Jered Weaver to the mound to face Rockies young sensation Antonio Senzatela.

