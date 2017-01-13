San Diego Padres Rumors: Ross to Rangers, Cahill to San Diego?

Tyson Ross will not be a member of the San Diego Padres in 2017, but surprisingly, it looks like free agent Trevor Cahill will be.

There is good news and bad news for the San Diego Padres‘ pitching staff. As expected, 2016’s Opening Day starter Tyson Ross will be headed to the Texas Rangers. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Ross will be headed to the Lone Star State on a one-year deal.

But general manager A.J. Preller, someone who doesn’t take pitching depth lightly, remains busy. Also according to MLB Trade Rumors, the Padres are closing in on a deal with Trevor Cahill.

This news comes suddenly to many, as Cahill has gone under the radar this offseason. Earlier rumors indicated ties between San Diego and both Jered Weaver and Jake Peavy, but neither have come close to deals with the club.

Now, all of a sudden, chances look good that Cahill will be wearing a San Diego uniform in 2017.

padres working toward 1-yr deal w/ trevor cahill. $ in richard/chacin range, w/chance to start. @sdutdennislin on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Over eight major league seasons, Cahill has spent seasons in Oakland, Arizona, Atlanta, and Chicago. The 28-year-old’s most consistent two seasons have been 2015 and 2016, both with the Cubs. Though he was a rotation staple in Oakland and Arizona, Cahill started just one game over the last two years, while making 60 relief appearances.

Overall, his time with the world champion Cubs has been very productive. Keeping his ERA under 3 in both seasons, Cahill logged 77 and 2/3 total innings.

As a bullpen option, Cahill’s liability begins with his high BB/K rate. Walking one hitter for every two he strikes out, the Oceanside, California native doesn’t have the dynamic put away sequence of pitches the Padres would like from a late inning reliever.

However, with his numbers improving since his full time move to the pen two seasons ago, it is a role the second round pick of the 2006 draft is comfortable in. The Padres could use bullpen depth, and Cahill could be a valuable long inning reliever with the ability to make a spot start if needed.

Reports have surfaced over the past month that Cahill would like to win a rotation spot, making San Diego a logical destination. With at least one spot up for grabs, the right-hander could enter spring training with a legitimate shot to beat out other possible starters Paul Clemens, Tyrell Jenkins, Luis Perdomo, or Jhoulys Chacin.

The San Diego Union Tribune reported Thursday night that Cahill’s contract may end up in the same vicinity as that of Chacin or Clayton Richard. This would bring the hurler to San Diego for just one year, and would cost the club approximately $1.75 million in guaranteed money.

Most Padres fans welcome the addition of Cahill, especially at an affordable price like this. While he may be a slight risk, what is most attractive about bringing in the veteran is his versatility. The Padres have options with Cahill, and know that he will be productive whether he ends up in the rotation or in the bullpen.

